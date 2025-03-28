Your jogging routes could take you to some of the best tourist attractions in Dar es Salaam

Dar es Salaam. For Tanzanians, running is more than just a form of exercise – it’s a part of the nation’s history.

Long before Mr Mohammed Iqbal coined the name ‘Tanzania’, tribal warriors practised running as a vital part of their battle techniques, often while throwing spears.

Early runners were predominantly soldiers, but it wasn’t until the 1960s, when a New Zealand middle-distance runner popularised jogging as a fitness regime, that running truly entered the mainstream as a way to improve cardiovascular health.

Today, jogging has taken Dar es Salaam by storm. Numerous jogging clubs have sprung up, and it’s not unusual to see crowds on the roads daily, working to shed a few pounds or simply improving their well-being.

For those seeking a break from the hustle and bustle, jogging around Dar es Salaam is also an excellent way to explore the city. This vibrant metropolis, often overlooked by residents busy with their daily lives, offers an array of historical and cultural treasures waiting to be discovered.

Jogging along Samora Avenue, one will come across the Askari Monument – a bronze statue that honours African soldiers who fought during World War I. This iconic fixture in the city centre, which many have become so accustomed to they no longer notice, holds great symbolic value. It serves as a poignant reminder of the bravery of Africans who fought in a war that shaped the trajectory of the world.

The monument, surrounded by a roundabout and a lovely garden, is an ideal rest stop for joggers. Here, you can catch your breath, sip some water, and then pick up the pace, heading toward Shaaban Robert Street.

Not far from the Askari Monument is the National Museum and House of Culture. Situated close to the waterfront, opposite the Institute of Financial Management (IFM), the museum is a treasure trove of Tanzanian history.

Established in 1940, it houses exhibits on everything from early human fossils to cultural artefacts that reflect the rich diversity of Tanzanian tribes. The museum also preserves colonial-era items, offering visitors a deeper understanding of the nation’s heritage. For a small fee, a quick detour into the museum is well worth it for joggers looking to enrich their knowledge of Tanzania’s past.

Dar es Salaam’s city centre is rich in colonial-era buildings, many of which remain key features in the city today. Notable among them is the Azania Front Lutheran Church, a Gothic-style structure that has witnessed both colonial history and modern transformation.

Located on Sokoine Drive, the church is a prominent feature of the Dar es Salaam skyline. Just a short jog away is St Joseph’s Cathedral, another colonial legacy built by German missionaries, and still standing strong as an architectural gem on Bibi Titi Mohamed Street.

For those who wish to join the growing number of daily joggers in Dar es Salaam, timing is crucial. To avoid the intense heat of the day, most joggers hit the roads early, before 7am, or in the evening once the sun has subsided. With the humid climate, it’s advisable to carry water and stay hydrated throughout the run.

One of the more scenic jogging routes is along the fish market, which comes to life in the early hours of the morning as fishermen return with their catch.

Situated near the Dar es Salaam State House, the vibrant market offers a glimpse of the local fishing industry in full swing. It’s a great place to stretch your legs during a jog, with the option to purchase fresh fish straight from the waters.

A stone’s throw from the fish market is the ferry terminal, which can take you to Kigamboni – a tranquil peninsula known for its white sandy beaches and upscale restaurants. This is another favourite jogging spot for those looking to escape the city’s hustle.





The Tanzanite Bridge and beyond

The Tanzanite Bridge, named after the rare gemstone unique to Tanzania, has become a popular spot for joggers. The bridge boasts spacious pedestrian lanes and a stunning view, making it an attractive spot for fitness enthusiasts. Over the years, it has witnessed joggers from all walks of life, including past US ambassadors and other dignitaries. Whether you’re running from the city centre or suburbs, the proximity of the bridge makes it a convenient and scenic option.

Coco Beach in Oysterbay is another prime location for joggers, especially in the early morning. This windy beach, popular with locals, has long been a haven for fitness enthusiasts. The vast expanse of the beach provides ample space for joggers, while a lively street food market and weekend entertainment further enhance the atmosphere. A short run from the beach brings you to the TingaTinga Art Market, a treasure trove of uniquely Tanzanian paintings that have been sold here since the 1970s.





The city of contrasts

Dar es Salaam is a city of contrasts, where ancient European architecture meets modern development. As joggers move through the city, they experience a unique blend of the old and new. From the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, where international leaders meet, to the rising skyscrapers that mark Tanzania’s economic growth, the city is a testament to the country’s rise as a key player in East Africa.

For those who wish to go further, a run to the Mwenge Woodcarvers Market offers the chance to explore unique Makonde carvings and crafts. The market, shaded by trees, provides a respite from the sun, making it a perfect spot for joggers looking to combine fitness with cultural exploration.

Dar es Salaam is not just a city to visit – it’s a city to experience, especially for those who enjoy running. Whether you’re a seasoned jogger or a beginner, the city offers countless opportunities to improve your health while discovering its rich history and culture.

Just be sure to stay mindful of traffic, especially during peak hours, and consider wearing a reflector vest for added safety. Sunscreen and a bottle of water are also must-haves for your jog. Joining a jogging group could also provide added motivation and a chance to meet new people in the city.