New scholarships to promote students careers in Sciences

You may be among those who have applied for university scholarships for international students - but were never lucky.

Although there are some who may be fortunate, these opportunities are usually rare and competitive, especially for the science category.

Discouragingly, all these scholarships are from universities abroad, something that provides limited prospects for many Tanzanian students in science.

At the same time, despite the government’s efforts to increase the Higher Education Students Loans Board (Heslb) ’s funds yearly, there are still needy students who have been missing out on such loans.

However, things are now changing in the country’s higher education fraternity.

If you are a student who dreams of opting for a career in science, you have to smile and get back to your study room because you have every reason to develop your dream in the area.

You only need to be a Tanzanian and perform well in science subjects to get a free university education in any science and technology field.

The University of Dar es Salaam has introduced funding for students who are doing well in science subjects in order to, among other things, expand the scope of scientists and scholars in the country.

Dubbed University of Dar es Salaam (Udsm) Merit Scholarships, the funding targets young Tanzanians with high performance in Form Six science examinations, for those who enroll in undergraduate degrees and consistency in good performance for those hoping to be funded in their master’s degree.

Rosemary Kilembe, a first year student studying Computer Engineering and Information Technology at Udsm didn’t know she would get a scholarship after her Form Six studies.

She always focused on doing well in her exams and was extremely happy when her hard work paid off , making her to became one of the beneficiaries of this grant.

“After I go a 4 points, first division in my Form Six results, my teacher, who was aware of the scholarship suggested I should apply. I did and luckily got selected,” says Kilembe with a smile on her face.

She says the criterion for her getting the scholarship, which covers all her academic needs at the institution, has provided opportunities and relief for parents.

“It would have been difficult to get funding from outside. This funding has reduced the burden on my parents…Probably I could not have acquired this chance if it was an institution abroad,” she explains.

According to Shabani Katigile, a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering student, the college has done something for him that he never expected. He used to believed that only foreign colleges offered scholarships.

Katigile had missed out on a loan from Heslb’s first batch and at the same time had to pay a fee and enroll in the university.

“My father had promised to put other plans on hold to help me but through Udsm’s web site, I saw this opportunity and luckily, I met the required qualifications. I applied and here I’m focused on my studies after being selected,” he explains to Success.





Sealing the gap

According to the university, among reasons for launching the fund, is to contribute to the development of science and technology for children and Tanzanian youth.

“When the beneficiaries graduate, they will play a significant role in the development of the country in various sectors including the manufacturing sector,” says Prof William Anangisye, the university’s Vice Chancellor.

He says that funding for students with high academic achievement is a process of some of the world’s most prestigious universities.

“Many of Tanzania’s scholars are beneficiaries of this world-famous system, especially in countries such as the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Germany and many others. So what we have embarked on is nothing new,” Prof Anangisye observes.

The number of students benefiting from the funding per year is approximately 62. Selection is based on the criteria of gender equality, whereby 50 per cent of the recipients are female students. Emphasis is on Science and Technology subjects as well as nationality. Criteria for beneficiary access is 100 percent based on the performance.

“However, for the recipient of the grant to continue to benefit he/she must continue to do well in their studies. Poor performance will lead to suspension of funding,” he observes.

At the outset, he reveals the university set a target of allocating more than Sh200 million per annum for the funding. “For those to whom we have given this scholarship, we urge them to continue reading diligently so that they do not lose this rare opportunity halfway,” advises Prof Anangisye.

But, Rosemary believes she will not be hindered from her studies due to exam failure. She is working extremely hard to succeed in her studies.

“If there is a time when I have read a lot, then here it is. I can’t let my dream die when I have got a very special opportunity,” assures the student.





Government’s take

The Minister of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako says the institution has become the first in the country to introduce funding using its own revenue.

“I take this opportunity to encourage other universities in the country to follow suit so as to help give opportunities to many young Tanzanians…,” she says.

Prof Ndalichako urged students to strive to do well in order to access such scholarships. She also called on Udsm to look at ways to engage other stakeholders to expand the scope of funding for Tanzanian students.

“The government is actually providing loans to higher education students but there are still those who are missing out, so it is good that many stakeholders come forward to help seal the gap,” she pleads.

Education stakeholders say the action taken by the University of Dar es Salaam should be replicated by other higher learning institutions. This will expand the scope of academics in the country who in one way or another are failing to achieve their dreams due to lack of funding.

“At the moment it is to say that Tanzanian students in science will only need to do well to be funded, this is an issue that will bring productivity to an industrial economy that requires skilled workers,” says Dr Moses Soloi, an education and research specialist based in Dar es Salaam.

He says the increase in students due to fee-free education policy will further upsurge the need for funding, which the country’s top universities have to contribute in part.

He says since the students who will benefit from this scholarship are those who have been selected to join Udsm, other colleges should also initiate such opportunities to give room for those who will not be fortunate enough to be selected.

“Quality and equal education will only be achieved if more stakeholders and institutions, devise a way to reduce the burden on the government.

On promoting female students in science, experts say that it is an indisputable fact that every country longs to see more of the group opting for careers in science to conceal the impression that the subjects belong to male gender only.

The ministry of education has been emphasizing on the importance of supporting and encouraging girls in a bid to reduce the gap between men and women scientists.

“This gives more scope for girls with dreams of studying science to find a reason not to give. If other colleges and stakeholders should volunteer to support these efforts, Tanzania will have more talented academics in future,” says Dr Sofia Nkya, a researcher from Unicef.

Dr Nkya suggests that government should direct other public universities to fund students through internal revenue.

“This university has shown the way. Government should support it in a way that other public institutions will join the progress,” she advises.



