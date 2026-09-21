I have a blog called Maisha Kuishi. I believe I chose that name because life is meant to be lived. Whatever that looks like to each of us, we are meant to live.

When I read, “To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people exist, that is all,” I thought about why the name of my blog mattered to me. I want to live. Experiencing life as it happens and documenting it is how I show that I am an active participant.

The quote is from Only Dull People Are Brilliant at Breakfast by Oscar Wilde, a book in which the author shares pieces of wit, satire and wisdom whose meanings depend on how one interprets them.

Wilde offers commentary about the society we live in: its principles, pressures and expectations. He does this through humour, witticisms and satire that make one laugh out loud, agree with him or completely disagree. My notes in the book’s margins are proof of that.

Take, for example, his commentary on thinking. He observes, “Thinking is the most unhealthy thing in the world, and people die of it just as they die of any other disease. Fortunately for England, at any rate, thought is not catching.”

Perhaps thought is not catching in our country either. Because look at us. Just look at us. Do you see what I see? Maybe we don’t because “thinking” has not caught up with us.

His observation about education made me think about the systems that shape how we see the world. The author observes that the education system teaches people to remember rather than to grow, to cram the same things we have been taught for years. Histories that are not ours to begin with. Theories and skills that have little to do with the world as it is today. The system is producing graduates whose skills do not match its current realities.

His commentary on poverty also made me pause and attempt to catch up with thinking. Poverty gives you no alternative life other than the one you have unless your circumstances change. Unless the systems you operate under change to favour you.

Wilde writes, “To recommend thrift to the poor is both grotesque and insulting. It is like advising a man who is starving to eat less.”

It made me think about how young people are told that they are lazy and don’t want to work. But where are the employment opportunities? Then we tell them to employ themselves. Are the systems working for the young person who is told to employ themselves?

Wilde’s observations also made me think about morality, a topic that I have always found interesting because it means different things to different people depending on their social class.

The same thing done by a rich person can be considered normal because they are rich. But when it is done by a poor person, the moralist finds a reason to condemn it. Observe our society. Pay close attention to the powerful and the powerless in this country.

Wilde writes, “I never came across anyone in whom the moral sense was dominant who was not heartless, cruel, vindictive, log-stupid, and entirely lacking in the smallest sense of humanity. Moral people, as they are termed, are simple beasts.”

My perspective on marriage keeps evolving. I remember that in 2016 or 2017, I wrote an essay about marriage. I believed that people who decided to get married were doing something noble. To choose to love the same person for the rest of one’s life is brave. To me, marriage should be about honouring and choosing that person every day and vice versa.

But with age and experience, I no longer think that is what marriage has become for many people. Wilde writes, “The one charm of marriage is that it makes a life of deception absolutely necessary for both parties.”

I agree with his sentiments because I believe many people in marriages are anything but honest. Some are happy, while others are unhappy, depending on why they entered the institution. I still believe that marriage is beautiful when entered into for the right reasons and with the right person.

This collection of aphorisms and epigrams will have you laughing out loud while shaking your head in agreement. I continue to think about this quote even after finishing the 52 pages: “To regret one’s own experiences is to arrest one’s own development. To deny one’s own experience is to put a lie into the lips of one’s own life. It is no less than a denial of the soul.”

It is from these experiences that we learn to become better versions of ourselves. They are proof that we are here. That we are active participants in life. Maisha Kuishi.