‘Only Dull People Are Brilliant at Breakfast’ by Oscar Wilde

By  Jane Shussa

What you need to know:

  • This collection of aphorisms and epigrams will have you laughing out loud while shaking your head in agreement. I continue to think about this quote even after finishing the 52 pages:
  • “To regret one’s own experiences is to arrest one’s own development. To deny one’s own experience is to put a lie into the lips of one’s own life. It is no less than a denial of the soul.”

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