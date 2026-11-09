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‘The Fall Risk’ by Abby Jimenez
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
- 5 min read
By
Jane Shussa
What you need to know:
Jimenez touches on the consequences of a system that fails to protect women like Charlotte, who are scared to live their own lives because there is a man on the loose determined to make her life a living hell. Because he can.
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