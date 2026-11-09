‘The Fall Risk’ by Abby Jimenez

By  Jane Shussa

What you need to know:

  • Jimenez touches on the consequences of a system that fails to protect women like Charlotte, who are scared to live their own lives because there is a man on the loose determined to make her life a living hell. Because he can.

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