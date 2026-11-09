Taifa Stars head to Nigeria without injured Mzize, Job

Dar es Salaam. Taifa Stars have travelled to Nigeria for their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying assignments without Young Africans (Yanga) duo Clement Mzize and Dickson Job, who have been ruled out through injuries.

The absence of the two players leaves head coach Miguel Gamondi with fewer options as Tanzania prepare for two meetings against the Super Eagles in a demanding November international window.

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Media and Communication Director Clifford Ndimbo confirmed that the players had been allowed to remain at their club for treatment after Yanga formally communicated their medical situation to the federation.

Ndimbo said Yanga officials had written to TFF requesting permission for the duo to continue receiving treatment under the club's medical department, a request that was accepted.

Their absence is not necessarily a setback for Gamondi, as both players had spent a considerable period on the sidelines through injuries and had only recently returned to action. Their inclusion in the squad would have marked their first Taifa Stars call-up since regaining fitness, meaning the coach can continue assessing other established options while the duo focuses on regaining full match fitness.

Taifa Stars face Nigeria on November 13 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before hosting the same opponents on November 17 in Zanzibar.

The double-header comes with Group L taking an interesting shape after two rounds, with Guinea-Bissau setting the pace while Nigeria struggle to recover from an unexpected defeat.

Guinea-Bissau lead the standings with six points from two victories, having scored five goals without conceding. They opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Tanzania before producing an emphatic 3-0 away win against Nigeria.

Nigeria are second with three points, having beaten Madagascar 2-1 in their opening match before suffering the damaging 3-0 defeat in Bissau. The Super Eagles have scored twice and conceded four goals, leaving them with a negative two goal difference.

Madagascar occupy third position with one point, having scored two goals and conceded three. Tanzania are fourth, also with one point, but have managed only one goal while conceding three.

The statistics underline the challenge awaiting Gamondi's men, although Tanzania have already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 finals as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

The remaining Group L qualification place is still open, making the encounters particularly important for Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

For Nigeria, anything less than a strong response could further complicate their campaign, while Guinea-Bissau will be seeking to consolidate their impressive start.