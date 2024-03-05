Corporal punishment in schools: A deterrent to learning

Despite a 2002 directive prohibiting regular teachers from administering corporal punishment to students except for the headteacher, many teachers in Dar es Salaam schools still employ it.

Using this ‘ancient’ discipline method causes anxiety and fear among students, ultimately affecting their love of learning.

In 2002, the government, through the ministry of education, issued Education Circular No. 24 regarding corporal punishment.

The circular stipulates that only the head teacher is allowed to administer corporal punishment and that the punishment may be administered in cases of extreme misconduct or criminal offences committed either within or outside the school that undermine the school’s reputation.

Other teachers can do so with the head teacher’s written authorisation. Also, the punishment should take into account the severity of the offence, the age, gender, and health of the child, and should not exceed four strokes at a time.

Some teachers view corporal punishment as essential for maintaining discipline and order among students.

“Corporal punishment has been ingrained in our disciplinary approach for generations. It’s seen as a quick and effective way to maintain order in the classroom,” says Mr Dickson Emmanuel, a primary school teacher in Dar es Salaam.

In some cultures, teachers defend corporal punishment as a parenting technique that parents support, based on cultural norms and views about discipline and child upbringing.

“In our community, parents expect us to discipline their children using methods they’re familiar with, which often include physical punishment. It’s deeply rooted in our cultural beliefs,” says Ms Penina Paschal, a teacher in Dar es Salaam.

Some teachers cite a lack of effective alternative disciplinary strategies, such as positive reinforcement or counselling, as a reason for resorting to corporal punishment, highlighting the need for better training and support in managing student behaviour.

“Most teachers resort to corporal punishment because they feel overwhelmed by disruptive behaviours in the classroom. Without proper training or support, it’s challenging to implement alternative disciplinary strategies effectively,” says Ms Bilhuda Mchago, the head teacher at Reginald Mengi Primary School.

Maimuna Sued, 10, a student at Mwangaza Primary School, perceives corporal punishment as cruel and unnecessary.

She says; “When teachers use canes to punish us, it makes me fear going to school. I don’t understand why they have to hurt us like that.”

Similarly, Maimuna Mwaisaka, 11, a student at Uzuri Primary School, believes that caning does more harm than good.

“When I see fellow students being caned, I feel demotivated to study. It makes me think that school is a place of punishment, not learning,” she explains.

According to experts, corporal punishment signals to the child that the best way to settle interpersonal conflicts is by using physical force and inflicting pain. Such children may, in turn, resort to such behaviour themselves.

They may also fail to develop trust, secure relationships with adults, and evolve the necessary skills to settle disputes or wield authority in less violent ways.

Not all teachers are in support of this type of punishment.

“Using violence to discipline students can have lasting psychological effects. It instils fear and damages their self-esteem, hindering their ability to learn and thrive,” says Ms Joanitha Casmir, a teacher.

Critics argue that corporal punishment fails to address the underlying causes of misbehaviour and may lead to long-term negative consequences, such as resentment and distrust, ultimately undermining the learning environment.

“Corporal punishment may yield temporary compliance, but it doesn’t address the root causes of misbehaviour. It creates resentment and erodes trust between teachers and students, leading to a toxic learning environment,” says Annabelle Christopher, also a teacher.

Sabrina Elias,9, a student at Mapambano Primary School, feels that corporal punishment hinders her focus in class.

“I can’t concentrate on my studies because I’m constantly worried about getting caned by the teacher. This affects my grades and my love for learning.”

Sebastian Daudi, 12, a student, expresses his frustration with corporal punishment, saying, “I don’t think it’s fair for teachers to use sticks to discipline us. It makes me resentful towards school and authority figures.”

Grace Makuka, 8, a student at Mbezi Beach Primary School, highlights the emotional toll of corporal punishment on students. She says; “Being hit with a stick by my teacher makes me feel embarrassed and humiliated. It makes me want to avoid school altogether.”

The 2002 circular clearly states that every instance of corporal punishment must be recorded in a special register designated to document relevant information about the punishment.

Since the circular recognises the head teacher as the person authorised to administer corporal punishment to the student in question, it also requires their signature to be recorded in the special register each time corporal punishment is administered.

However, the majority of the teachers interviewed claim that the circular is more applicable in theory than in reality.

Mr Richard Mtowe, a child psychologist in Dar es Salaam, says that corporal punishment can have significant negative consequences for children’s psychological well-being and overall development.

“Corporal punishment instils fear and anxiety in children, as they associate school with the threat of physical harm. This fear can hinder their ability to concentrate, participate in classroom activities, and engage in learning, ultimately impacting their academic performance,” he explains.

The psychologist says that being subjected to corporal punishment can erode children’s self-esteem and self-confidence.

Constantly being reprimanded or physically punished can lead children to internalise negative beliefs about themselves, believing that they are inherently bad or unworthy.

“Rather than instilling discipline, corporal punishment can breed resentment, anger, and aggression in students. Children who are routinely punished physically may become desensitised to violence or may model aggressive behaviour as a means of resolving conflicts, perpetuating a cycle of violence,” he shares.

The psychologist agrees that corporal punishment undermines trust and respect between teachers and students.

“Instead of viewing them as supportive figures who facilitate their learning, students may perceive them as authoritarian figures to be feared and avoided, hindering positive teacher-student relationships crucial for academic and emotional development,” he says.

The deputy minister of education, science, and technology, Mr Kipanga Omari, says all teachers must adhere to the guidelines outlined in the ministry’s directive.

“Corporal punishment has no place in our schools. It is not only ineffective as a disciplinary measure but also violates the fundamental rights of children to a safe and nurturing learning environment.”

The minister said the government is committed to promoting positive disciplinary practices that foster respect, understanding, and collaboration among students and teachers.