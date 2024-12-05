Dear professional: Reclaim your value

Dear Professional,

Disclaimer: I’m going to use the “N” word quite a bit in this letter – negotiate. Negotiation isn’t simply haggling over numbers or squeezing out a few extra shillings here and there; it’s about reclaiming your value and shaping your career with intention. It’s about declaring, “This is what I’m worth, and here’s why.”

A few years ago, I found myself in an editor’s office, showcasing my contributions to a publication, delivering lines that I had rehearsed on how to ask for a raise in a way that felt both professional and poised, only to be met with, “The budget is tight right now, but we can reassess later.” I walked out of that meeting deflated, to say the least.

If this sounds familiar, you’re not alone. Many of us feel the hesitation to advocate for ourselves. But here’s the thing: You don’t get what you deserve in life; you get what you negotiate. By negotiating, we’re not only setting boundaries for our careers but also permitting ourselves to make decisions in our favour. Negotiation is more than a conversation about money. It’s about you, as a professional, making an active decision to shape your career.

Here’s a list of what you should be negotiating on:

Salary: This reflects your value and impacts future raises and benefits.

This reflects your value and impacts future raises and benefits. Work hours/overtime: If you find yourself regularly working late or on weekends, it may be time to negotiate fair compensation or a more flexible work arrangement.

If you find yourself regularly working late or on weekends, it may be time to negotiate fair compensation or a more flexible work arrangement. Promotions and titles: If your responsibilities have grown but your title hasn’t, a conversation about adjusting your title may be overdue; it could open doors to new opportunities and give you the authority that aligns with your role.

If your responsibilities have grown but your title hasn’t, a conversation about adjusting your title may be overdue; it could open doors to new opportunities and give you the authority that aligns with your role. Professional development: Employers often overlook development budgets, but negotiating for paid courses or conference tickets can help you grow without breaking the bank.

Employers often overlook development budgets, but negotiating for paid courses or conference tickets can help you grow without breaking the bank. Benefits: Don’t just think about salary; consider other aspects like health insurance, leave days, or even the flexibility to work remotely.

When you've done your homework, rehearsed your pitch, and feel ready to step into the negotiation, remember to centre the conversation on mutual benefits. Frame the discussion around the value you bring to the organisation rather than as a demand. Also, be mentally prepared for a "no." Not every negotiation will end positively, and that’s okay—it’s part of the process.

If you face resistance, consider and practice asking for a timeline: when can this be revisited? Alternatively, explore options like extra leave days or a professional development budget (insights I wish I’d had back when I first heard, “the budget is tight right now”).

After the conversation, follow up with an email to thank your manager for their time, reiterating any agreed-upon points. This not only solidifies the discussion but serves as an official reference for future conversations.

As you prepare to thrive in 2025 (feel free to borrow my rhyming mantra), remember that negotiation is your way of affirming that you know your worth and expect fair compensation. So, when you find yourself in a performance review, evaluating a new job offer, or discussing responsibilities next year, ask yourself: Am I merely accepting what’s offered, or am I actively advocating for what I deserve?

You deserve a career that reflects your hard work!

Sincerely,

Charlotte Makala.