Gateway to Africa’ by Prateek Suri: Africa is the future, but whose?

Africa represents the future in many ways. It is the youngest continent in the world, with growing markets, expanding cities, and enormous untapped potential. But potential alone is not enough.

The digital divide remains wide, while policies and regulatory systems continue to hinder innovation, and many young people still struggle with unemployment and unstable livelihoods.

That is why investors who are willing to understand local realities and invest in local talent matter so much.

Gateway to Africa by Prateek Suri enters that conversation.

Suri grew up in a family of businesspeople. From a young age, he joined his father at the family’s electronics shop on weekends, learning how business works long before adulthood. Reading this made me think about the importance of exposing younger generations to practical skills early on, especially in business and wealth creation.

In many ways, this is how generational wealth and confidence are built: through participation, observation, and shared experience within families.

Suri does not pretend that he comes from nothing, as successful people often do. He acknowledges the role his environment played in shaping him.

He insists that he wanted to make it on his own. But he also names the schools he attended, the network he built while in school, and his childhood friends from wealthy families.

I am not dismissing his determination, but I would not call this building a business from scratch. He already had what many young people are still trying to find.

After university in Dubai, Suri returned to India to build a business of his own.

But he quickly encountered the realities of operating in an environment that was not always friendly to young entrepreneurs. Even with his privileged background, navigating customs processes and regulations in India proved difficult.

“I wrestled with challenges of building an electronic trading business in an environment that did not fully support it,” he writes.

These frustrations were not limited to India alone. Across different African markets, including Tanzania, he encountered the same challenges:

Port delays, difficult customs processes, regulatory uncertainty, and officials seeking bribes. Yet throughout the book, he argues that relationships, openness, accountability, and integrity helped him navigate many of these obstacles.

As I read this, I thought about how many young people in Tanzania give up on entrepreneurship, not because they lack ambition or ideas, but because the systems around them make it difficult to survive.

Access to finance remains a challenge, but so do bureaucracy, complex regulations, and unpredictable policy environments. These barriers continue to fuel youth unemployment across the country.

The book repeatedly returns to a reality many Africans already know well: opportunities exist, but navigating the systems around them often becomes part of the business itself.

What stood out most was how Suri sees Africa as a collection of unique markets, each with its own culture, habits, challenges, and possibilities.

He writes about intentionally learning the cultures and ways of life of the countries where he operated, understanding that knowing the people behind the market matters just as much as the business itself.

Part of that approach involved hiring local people who understood their communities and could help bridge the gap between the company and the market it served.

“The success of a business is not just measured by the revenue it generates, but by the lives it impacts and the community it uplifts,” he writes.

In countries where youth unemployment remains high, businesses that invest in local talent and communities can become part of the solution.

But that also requires governments to create environments where both young entrepreneurs and investors can realistically succeed.

I liked Suri’s reflections on the consumption culture and the environmental cost.

At a time when technology and business are often discussed only in terms of profit and expansion, he pauses to ask bigger questions about responsibility and inequality.

“How can we ensure that our innovations benefit humanity as a whole, rather than exacerbating existing inequalities?” he asks.

Suri is sincere. That much comes through. But sincerity and accessibility are not the same thing.

He sees Africa's future with genuine optimism, and he has spent real money and effort trying to help shape it well. But he is still, at the end of it, a billionaire.

His foundation, his networks, his capacity to absorb failure and keep going, these are not just personality traits. They are resources.

Readers who come to this book looking for a blueprint should hold that in mind.