Magufuli’s mother Suzana dies, leaders mourn

Chato. Suzana Magufuli, mother of Tanzania’s late fifth-phase President John Pombe Magufuli, has died at her home in Chato, Geita Region, following a prolonged illness.

She died on Monday, May 25, 2026, at around 7:00pm, according to family confirmation.

The news was confirmed by the late President Magufuli’s daughter, Jesca Magufuli, who said the family would announce funeral arrangements in due course.

“Our grandmother (Suzana Mussa) passed away at 7:00pm at her home in Chato after a long illness. The family will communicate funeral arrangements. The Lord has given and the Lord has taken away,” Jesca told Ayo TV.

The family has since announced that Suzana Magufuli will be buried on May 28, 2026, at the family cemetery in Chato District, Geita Region.

Family spokesperson Gorodian Magufuli said the funeral service will be held at the Roman Catholic Church of the Rulenge-Ngara Diocese, St John Maria Muzeyi Mlimani Parish in Chato District.

Suzana Magufuli was widely regarded as a key pillar of the Magufuli family and a respected elder within the community.

Leaders mourn Suzana Magufuli

Senior government leaders have expressed condolences following her death, describing it as a loss not only to the family but also to the nation.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan said she had received the news with deep sadness and joined the Magufuli family in mourning during this difficult period.

“On behalf of the Government and on my own behalf, I join the family in this difficult time of mourning as we pray for strength, comfort and patience,” President Hassan said in a statement issued by State House Director of Communications Bakari Machumu.

Vice-President Dr Emmanuel Nchimbi also sent his condolences, saying he stood with President Hassan and all Tanzanians in comforting the bereaved family.

“I join the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, in conveying condolences and comforting the family and all mourners following the death of Mrs Suzana Magufuli,” he said.

He prayed for the deceased to rest in eternal peace and urged the family to remain strong during the mourning period.

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi also expressed his condolences, saying the death was a national loss given the Magufuli family’s contribution to the country’s history.

“This loss is not for the family alone but for all Tanzanians who have been touched by the significant contribution of this family to the nation,” he said.