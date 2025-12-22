With holiday parties right around the corner as we wrap up the year, it’s time we brush up on our holiday party etiquette. We’re told holiday parties are casual, a chance to “let loose” “mix and mingle,” and “end the year with good vibes.” But if you’ve ever left one wondering whether you overshared, overstayed, or stood in the wrong group chat for too long, you’re not paranoid, you’re perceptive.

What happens over a drink at work events doesn’t always stay there. It becomes data and for professionals from conservative, marginalised backgrounds, the stakes are often higher. Most professionals receive no guidance on how to navigate these spaces. Holiday party etiquette isn’t about being stiff or performative, it’s about being strategically present.

Don’t simply avoid having fun but do read the room without losing yourself in it. If you are a leader, you are responsible for more than approving the budget and booking the venue. Your role includes setting the emotional tone of the event, creating conditions for psychological safety, and ensuring that inclusion is practised consistently not just until 5 p.m.

As someone who’s seen quite a few things go down at a holiday party, let’s just say I’ve witnessed reputations get quietly re-evaluated, and one too many careers side-eye spiral over an open bar and a loose tongue. So let’s jump into a few guiding principles to help you navigate the holiday party season with clarity and your dignity intact.

5 party etiquette principles:

Define your intention before the celebration. Are you here to build connections, observe team dynamics, strengthen visibility, or simply acknowledge the moment? Decide how you will self-monitor and be intentional about goal setting, whether it’s pre-planning what you are going to say or ask your department head or ensure that you will not have over a certain amount of drinks or none at all, ensure that you enter social environments with purpose, thus making more mindful choices reducing regret. Moderate alcohol, maximise attention. Social disinhibition may feel freeing in the moment, but studies in workplace behaviour suggest that overindulgence at professional events can undermine perceptions of credibility. A simple rule of thumb is one drink per hour (or none at all).Yet more important than what’s in your glass is what’s happening in your conversations. Listen intently to what people are saying so you can connect with your office mates in a festive way. Expand your social radius. It’s natural to gravitate toward familiar colleagues, but visibility in a professional setting is about reach, not just comfort, greet people across roles and ranks from the new intern to the senior executive. Holiday parties are a great opportunity to gain visibility and to talk to others in your office. Brief, intentional interactions signal emotional range, inclusive leadership potential, and social agility, all of which contribute to trust and professional momentum. Know when to leave. Staying too long can dilute a strong presence. Behavioural science indicates that recency bias influences memory, people remember how you left, not just how you arrived. If the event starts at 6, consider exiting by 9:30-10:30. Leave while your reputation is still aligned with poise, not party tricks. Finishing the evening with grace reinforces your professionalism and leaves people wanting more, not less. Treat social media as an extension of the office. Be cautious with what you share and consider how your post might land on Monday morning not just in your circle, but across the organisation. If there’s any doubt, leave it out. A post made in jest can easily be interpreted out of context. Digital content doesn’t just reflect you it reflects everyone tagged, shown, or named. Discretion is not a lack of personality, it’s a sign of self-awareness.