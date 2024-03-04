How to optimise your workflow according to your menstrual cycle

Firstly, happy women’s month! And yup, you read the title of the article correctly. This article is for the ladies, but gentlemen, you are free to continue reading; there might be some fascinating insights that pique your curiosity.

And before dismissing this article as mere pseudoscience based on the title, take into consideration the research conducted by the Flow app, which surveyed nearly 2000 users.

Their findings, published in the American Medical Library, indicate that a significant 77.6% of women report experiencing menstrual cycle-associated symptoms that impact their workplace productivity.

Such data underscores the importance of recognising and addressing the potential effects of the menstrual cycle on professional performance.

Before we dive in, please note that I'm no medical expert. My insights stem purely from personal experiences and research. It's crucial to understand that not every point I make will resonate with every woman. We're all unique beings and our experiences vary.

In considering the menstrual cycle's impact on productivity and professionalism, it's crucial to understand its phases and their potential effects.

So, let's get into the science: The menstrual cycle comprises four distinct phases, each characterised by specific hormonal shifts and physiological changes.

Menstruation: During menstruation, hormone levels, especially oestrogen and progesterone, tend to be low. This can lead to varying energy levels among women, with some experiencing fatigue while others maintain normal energy levels.

Follicular phase: This is when oestrogen gradually rises, bringing about increased vitality and energy for many women. This phase often correlates with heightened creativity and the generation of new ideas.

It's a prime time for brainstorming, setting goals, and crafting strategies for career advancement.

Ovulation: As oestrogen peaks before ovulation, many women commonly experience heightened energy, mood, and cognitive function.

This period is ideal for decision-making, strategic planning, and tasks requiring clear thinking and effective communication.

Leveraging this cognitive peak can be advantageous for making significant decisions, negotiating contracts, or engaging in networking endeavours.

Luteal phase: Progesterone levels rise, potentially causing mood swings, increased appetite, and fatigue in some women.

Despite slightly decreased energy levels compared to the ovulatory phase, the luteal phase presents opportunities for executing plans, focusing on detail-oriented tasks, and seeing through projects initiated earlier in the cycle.

Recognising and adapting to these natural fluctuations can optimise productivity and professionalism throughout the menstrual cycle.

It's important to acknowledge that individual experiences may vary widely, and flexibility in scheduling and expectations is key to navigating these fluctuations effectively.

By aligning with the rhythm of the menstrual cycle, women can harness their strengths at each phase to enhance productivity and professional success.