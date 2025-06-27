ZIFF at 28: A legacy of stories, stars and cultural pride

Stone Town came alive with rhythm, colour, and cinematic celebration as the 28th edition of the Zanzibar International Film Festival (ZIFF) officially opened on June 25.

What began as a bold cultural experiment nearly three decades ago has now grown into one of Africa’s most respected film festivals, an annual event where storytelling, identity, and community converge.

From the symbolic opening parade to the premiere of powerful African films, ZIFF 2025 kicked off with a renewed sense of purpose and pride.

The film festival continues to cement its place as one of Africa’s most treasured cultural institutions.

Filmmakers, actors, cinephiles, and culture lovers from across Africa and beyond descended on the island, bringing with them an air of excitement and creative energy that has become synonymous with ZIFF.

As tradition dictates, the festivities began with a symbolic five-kilometre parade, led by the spirited notes of the Police Brass Band.

The colourful procession snaked through the historical streets of Stone Town from Forodhani to Darajani, then onto Maisara and Vuga, before culminating at Ngome Kongwe (the Old Fort), the beating heart of the festival.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Director of the Stone Town Conservation and Development Authority and ZIFF’s official host, Eng. Ali Said Bakar, highlighted the festival’s significance beyond entertainment.

“For 28 years, ZIFF has been more than just a film event. It has supported our local communities, preserved our cultural heritage, and strengthened Zanzibar’s creative economy,” he said.

His words set the tone for an opening night that reminded attendees of ZIFF’s unique ability to fuse artistic expression with cultural identity and social impact.

Over nearly three decades, ZIFF has evolved into more than a film festival, it is a platform for African and Swahili-language films, a space for creative exchange, and a springboard for local talent to reach international stages.

Among the crowd at the opening ceremony was Maryam Said, a university student from Dar es Salaam, who shared her admiration for what ZIFF represents.

“This is my second time coming to ZIFF, and each time I leave with new energy and a deeper love for African cinema,” she said. “It’s rare to find a space where our stories are so well respected and shared with the world.”

That sense of representation and celebration was palpable as night fell and the courtyard of the Old Fort transformed into a magical open-air cinema. The highlight of the evening was the world premiere of Janani: The Last Stand, directed by Uganda’s Matt Bish. The historical biopic about Archbishop Janani Luwum’s resistance against Idi Amin’s regime drew loud applause and a standing ovation from a packed audience.

For many, it was more than a screening—it was a moment of shared pride and collective memory.

“ZIFF gives us something rare: a chance to see films before they’re shown anywhere else,” said Abdul Said, a long-time supporter of the festival. “It’s one of the only places where you can witness a premiere under the stars, surrounded by people who truly appreciate the art.”

This premiere-first approach has become one of ZIFF’s defining features. It’s not just about screening films, it’s about curating cinematic moments that linger.

Festival Director Hatibu Madudu explained this commitment to showcasing exclusive films as part of ZIFF’s long-term vision.

“We want ZIFF to be known as the place where new stories are born, where audiences get to see something special for the very first time,” he said. “That excitement creates a unique bond between filmmakers and the viewers.”

That bond extends beyond the screen. The festival is also a celebration of place and people, Zanzibar’s landscapes, culture, and community spirit offer an immersive experience that resonates with visitors and locals alike.

“These stories help us see ourselves in new ways. They teach us, challenge us, and make us proud,” said Khamis Mzee, a Zanzibari local. “ZIFF has helped us believe that our culture is powerful.”

Beyond its artistic merits, ZIFF plays a pivotal role in boosting Zanzibar’s economy and promoting tourism.

Hotels, restaurants, transport providers, artisans, and tour operators all benefit from the influx of festival-goers during the weeklong celebration.

“Each year, we see the positive economic impact ZIFF brings to the island,” said Mariam Abdul, a local housekeeper. “From boosting local business to increasing global visibility for our culture and destinations.”

As Zanzibar continues to position itself as both a cultural and tourism hub, events like ZIFF become even more vital to sustaining that vision.

This year’s edition features a robust lineup of feature films, documentaries, shorts, animations, panel discussions, and workshops.

While the festival’s focus remains rooted in African stories and regional voices, its reach is unmistakably global—with filmmakers from over 25 countries represented.

Each day promises a mix of screenings, cultural performances, networking opportunities, and masterclasses designed to nurture the next generation of storytellers.

Festival volunteer Hamida Ramadhani put it.

“ZIFF has grown with Zanzibar. It’s a place where film, culture, and community come together,” she said. “We’re not just watching films; we’re building a legacy.”

Indeed, the magic of ZIFF lies not only in the films themselves but in the atmosphere it cultivates. It’s a space where cinema meets culture, where stories are not just watched but lived.

As ZIFF enters its 28th year, the festival is both a reflection of how far African cinema has come and a reminder of how much potential remains untapped. It is a call to continue investing in the creative economy, supporting local voices, and embracing stories that deserve to be seen.

With its peaceful opening, powerful premieres, and community-driven energy, ZIFF 2025 has once again affirmed its status as one of Africa’s most beloved cultural institutions.