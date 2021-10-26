Its official; photos and videos can be posted through your Instagram via Desktop

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Facebook owned company, Instagram has launched the option to post photos and video globally through your PC.

The company initially introduced these updates for a group of beta tester however these updates are now officially available to all people. If you use your PC to access Instagram, here’s how you can easily post on Instagram from your PC. We have not only detailed the official method to post photos and videos to Instagram on desktop but other nifty workarounds as well.



How to post on your Instagram using your desktop/mac

1. Open your instagram account and headed up to the +, next to the direct message icon on the desktop.

2. Here the “select from the computer to access your files” window will appear, prompting you to select your files.

3. After selecting your files, the next step is crop your file into either the square (1:1), portrait (4:5), or landscape (16:9) format and then click on “next”.

4. If you’re using the filters on your files then you can choose one to apply on it.

5. On the last step you can tag your friends and put the caption that you want to add on your files then, upload it to your page.

And that’s it! You have successfully posted an image or video on Instagram from your computer.