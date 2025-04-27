My friend still won't post online but here's why you should

I’ve got a bone to pick with a friend of mine. For five years, we’ve been friends, and every time we catch up, I find myself saying, “Just post it!” or, “That’s such a great idea; you should share that on LinkedIn.” And what does she do? She shrugs, gives me a half-hearted “maybe,” and moves on with her life. She's not once taken my advice in the five years of our friendship. (Mind you, I have an entire column dedicated to career advice that you are currently reading. Does she care? No.)

But you know what? I’m on to her. The last time we talked, she dropped some truly amazing insights. And I, being the mature, well-adjusted human that I am, bit my tongue in that moment, and I promised myself that I would dedicate an entire article to her in this column and send it to her. So here we are.

You can’t escape the digital world. Your online presence is mandatory. It’s not just a reflection of who you are; it's a determinant of your professional success. Personally, I’ve received new opportunities just from building an online presence. Research shows that a well-managed online presence can increase your career opportunities.

According to LinkedIn data, professionals with a complete profile are 40 times more likely to receive job opportunities through the platform. And a study from the Journal of Applied Social Psychology found that individuals who maintain consistent and professional online profiles are perceived as more competent, likeable, and trustworthy by industry professionals and potential employers.

Still, for many people, posting online can feel like a daunting task. I get it. The idea of posting online can feel overwhelming. Whether it’s a fear of exposure, a lack of ‘tech-savviness’, or just being part of a generation that never had to deal with the digital spotlight, the hesitation is real. So, how do we shift this mindset?

The first step is reframing fear. Yes, it’s uncomfortable at first, but think of it as a muscle that grows stronger the more you exercise it. Start small.You don’t need to post every day or share your most personal thoughts. Just engage, comment on posts, share insights, and participate in discussions. This isn’t about creating an online persona; it’s about making sure your digital presence is an authentic reflection of who you are.

Here are three common mindsets that hold people back and how to overcome them:

The boomer and tech-averse perspective: Some of us can feel completely out of place on social media. Believing that these platforms are dominated by younger generations or by people with a natural flair for digital communication. Perhaps think of your social media presence as a professional networking tool, just like attending a conference or meeting with a colleague for coffee. Start by setting aside just 15 minutes a week to engage online. Whether it’s updating your LinkedIn profile, commenting on a post, or liking content in your industry, this small habit will gradually build your comfort with the platform.

2. The shy/introverted perspective: It may feel unnatural to talk about your achievements or to share your thoughts on a public platform; however, the key here is to reframe your mindset around self-promotion. Instead of focusing on promoting yourself, think of it as sharing value with others. You’re not bragging; you’re offering insights, sparking meaningful conversations, and providing useful content to those in your network. It’s not about making yourself the centre of attention; it’s about making your knowledge accessible to the people who need it.

3. The general fear of exposure: This is a universal concern; whether you’re tech-savvy or not, the fear of saying the wrong thing, looking foolish, or being criticised can be paralysing. It’s crucial to recognise that no one has perfected their online presence overnight. And mistakes? They happen. The key is to embrace the vulnerability of it all and remember that your mistakes are part of the learning process.

Adopt a “fail forward” mentality. If you post something that doesn’t land the way you hoped, you have not failed; simply reflect on it, tweak your approach, and try again. Each post is an experiment; collect data from the response you get and use that to adjust your strategy moving forward.

Building a professional online presence takes time, patience, and a willingness to push past your discomfort zone. But the benefits, ranging from increased job opportunities to enhanced credibility and visibility, far outweigh the initial effort. There’s no perfect time to start. Invest in your online presence now, and over time, the rewards will speak for themselves. Whether you’re looking to accelerate your career or simply establish yourself as a thought leader in your field, push past the resistance and step into the digital space. Your future self will thank you.



