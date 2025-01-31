Romantic attraction at work

It’s February and the month of love is upon us! Valentine's Day plans, proposals, posts, and promotions are heading towards us in full swing! But what about love, chemistry, and romance in the workplace? It’s a topic that intrigues, divides, and sparks spirited debates. In 2023, I explored the question, “Should you date your coworker?” in this column.

The response was as varied as it was passionate. This time, I’m taking it a step further, unpacking the nuances of: office crushes, workplace romance, professional chemistry, and how these dynamics shape our professional lives. So, let’s start with the undeniably compelling: office crush.

The office is where many of us spend long hours, and naturally, emotional connections develop. While office infatuations or "crushes" may seem light-hearted, they bring with them a unique set of challenges.

If you’ve ever had an office crush, I want you to understand that it’s completely natural to develop an attraction for someone you work with. In many cases, the attraction stems from one person who admires the work ethic, confidence, presentation, or demeanour of another. There’s also an element of proximity that makes office crushes easier to cultivate. When you know their routines, mannerisms, strengths, and weaknesses, this familiarity breeds a sense of connection.

Add to this the high-pressure nature of many workplace settings, where stress and vulnerability can heighten emotions, and voila- you have the perfect conditions for developing an office crush. This may even lead to a “work spouse” dynamic, where you rely on each other for support, share inside jokes, and provide emotional companionship during the workday.

While these relationships are meaningful and generally harmless, they can also present real challenges when it comes to maintaining professionalism. Understanding the difference between harmless admiration and potentially disruptive behaviour is key to securing workplace harmony. Here are a few questions to ask yourself that may help keep your emotions and actions in check:

Are you spending more time daydreaming about them than focusing on your work? This can be a sign of distraction.

Are you going out of your way to get closer to this person? This might indicate that your professional boundaries are starting to blur.

Are your thoughts about your colleague impacting your productivity? If you notice that your work quality is slipping or you're becoming distracted during meetings, it may be a sign that professional boundaries are becoming compromised.

So how do you manage your emotions while staying professional? Here are four key principles to consider that can help you maintain balance and control:

Redirect your energy. Focus on your tasks and goals to minimise distractions. Before heading into the office, set the intention to stay focused on your work. Plan to take breaks or engage in activities that help you refocus your mind when emotions start to overwhelm you. Set boundaries. Clearly define acceptable behaviour and avoid interactions that blur the line between personal and professional. That could look like limiting conversations to work-related topics and socialising within appropriate limits. Consider the consequences. Think about how pursuing or entertaining feelings could impact your career, reputation, and workplace dynamics. Familiarise yourself with company policies on office relationships to avoid potential complications. Respect your colleagues. A romantic interest at work should not overshadow your respect for your colleagues. Ensure your actions don’t create discomfort, favouritism, or tension among team members. Professional respect should remain a priority.

Office infatuations, common as they may be, call for a careful balance of maturity, mindfulness, and grace. You can navigate these feelings with self-awareness by setting clear boundaries and staying focused on being a professional.

As we embrace the spirit of love this month, let’s remember that while the spark of attraction in the workplace may be thrilling, professionalism is what keeps relationships, whether fleeting or lasting, on steady ground. And if those emotions start to feel overwhelming, don’t hesitate to step back, reflect, and realign. Your career and personal growth are worth the pause.



