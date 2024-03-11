Small, time-saving strategies for big results

As we enter the second week of Women's Month, many of us find ourselves wishing for extra hours in a day or an additional day in the week to tackle everything on our plates.

What if I told you that you could carve out that time by implementing a few tiny habits, saving you hours in return? Well, you can!

As someone deeply engaged in a demanding career as a freelancer, balancing multiple responsibilities, I've uncovered small ways to reclaim precious hours every week.

These habits allow me to focus on what truly matters at work, with my family, friends, and in cherished moments of downtime.

Decide. First and foremost, make the conscious decision to become a planner. While planning may seem mundane to some, its impact on your week is nothing short of transformative. (Thank me later!)

Plan. Embrace the power of a simple plan—a to-do list or listing a set of goals takes just minutes to jot down. It serves as your compass, keeping you on track amidst the whirlwind of tasks, meetings, and unexpected requests that flood our calendars and inboxes throughout the week.

Hustle mode. To optimise output on busy days or in order to meet crucial deadlines, consider switching your phone to Do Not Disturb mode, or what I affectionately call "hustle mode."

By silencing distractions—especially social media notifications—you create a focused environment conducive to peak productivity. I even have a social media timer where I am logged out of social media sites after a certain timeframe.

Meal prep

If you cook for your family, consider meal prepping, where you have pre-diced/ blended, or pre-marinated foods ready at your disposal to transform into nourishing meals with minimal effort.

Meal prepping can save hours each week by consolidating cooking time, streamlining planning and preparation, reducing cleanup efforts, and providing convenient portioned meals ready to eat.

Task- batching

Task batching is my favourite time saver! This time management technique involves grouping similar tasks and completing them in dedicated time blocks. Instead of switching between different types of tasks throughout the day, batching allows individuals to focus their energy and attention on one type of activity at a time.

Batching is beneficial for productivity and sustaining optimised output while reducing cognitive load for several reasons that include:

Efficient use of time, leading to greater efficiency and output.

Reduced context switching, thereby minimising cognitive load and improving productivity.

Batching essentially encourages a state of flow, and this sustained focus enhances productivity and creativity.

I sincerely hope you found these helpful. Here's to reclaiming your time and embracing the beauty of efficiency in every aspect of your life!