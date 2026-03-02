Smarter ways to ask for a raise this year

Is it just me, or does asking for a raise feel unnecessarily dramatic? We overprepare, rehearse every sentence, and brace for rejection, as if we are about to defuse a bomb rather than talk honestly about the value we create.

In a world where the cost of living climbs faster than your phone battery drains at two percent, knowing how to advocate for your worth is no longer optional, it is essential. Employees are navigating heavier workloads, tighter budgets, and performance expectations that continue to rise, while organisations face their own pressures to justify every increase and every decision. The modern professional is no longer just asking, “How do I get a raise?” but rather, “How do I make a clear, credible case for my value that holds up under scrutiny and cannot be easily dismissed?”

Here is what the research consistently shows. Roughly 70 percent of employees who ask for a raise receive one, at least in part, according to PayScale, yet only about 37 percent of employees ever initiate the conversation, as reported by Harvard Business Review.

Over the course of a career, avoiding negotiation altogether can cost individuals a large sum of earnings. Most managers however repeatedly cite the same reason for not awarding raises: the employee never asked. Staying silent is often far more costly than initiating the conversation, so today I want to walk you through a few strategies that may be useful if you plan to ask for a raise sometime this year.

The first shift is reframing how you think about asking for a raise, not as a reward for loyalty or effort, but as an adjustment that reflects the value you currently add to the business. You are not begging for approval; you are presenting evidence. When you move from “please approve me” to “here is the measurable impact of my work,” the conversation changes in tone and substance, and raises stop feeling like gifts or high-stakes bomb defusions. At their core, raises are business decisions, and like most business decisions, they can be influenced through preparation.

1. Build a value portfolio. Start by creating a living record of the contributions that make your case concrete rather than emotional. Keep a running document that captures wins, metrics improved, money saved, client outcomes, systems fixed, and any recognition you have received, because specificity is your strongest ally in compensation conversations. Saying you “improved a process” invites interpretation, while demonstrating that you reduced processing time by 34 percent in the second quarter anchors your value in results that are difficult to dispute.

2. Time the conversation strategically. When you ask matters almost as much as how you ask. The strongest windows tend to follow the completion of a major project, coincide with performance review cycles, align with team or organisational wins, or occur during budget planning periods. While good timing does not guarantee a yes, it significantly improves the likelihood that your request will be evaluated within the right organisational context.

3. Anchor your ask in market reality. Ground your request in credible market data rather than personal sentiment. Referencing sources such as Glassdoor, PayScale, LinkedIn Salary Insights, or relevant local job boards reframes the discussion from a subjective appeal into an evidence-based comparison. This approach also makes it easier for your manager to advocate on your behalf, because the conversation shifts from opinion to externally validated benchmarks.

4. Rehearse for clarity, not performance. Practice the conversation until the words feel familiar rather than fragile. Say your request out loud, record yourself, or run it by a trusted colleague, because confidence is built through repetition, not bravado. A simple, direct script often works best: “Based on my performance over the last year, the measurable impact I have delivered, and current market ranges for this role, I would like to discuss adjusting my compensation.” No apologies, no shrinking, and no unnecessary explanations.

5. Prepare for every outcome. Walk into the conversation ready for a yes, a no, or a maybe, so you remain grounded regardless of the response. If the answer is no, ask what specific milestones would position you for a raise in the next three to six months. If the answer is uncertain, schedule a clear follow-up. This keeps the conversation active, protects your agency, and prevents the discussion from dissolving into ambiguity.

Advocating for your worth is not arrogance; it is a professional responsibility. Each time you choose clarity over discomfort, you strengthen your voice, your confidence, and your long-term career trajectory. Choose one concrete action this week, whether documenting your wins, researching your market value, or initiating the conversation itself, and trust that your future self will thank you for refusing to stay silent about the value you bring.