Supporting grieving employees

Last week I wrote about coping with grief in the workplace, and this week I have come up with some insights on how managers and teams can support a grieving employee.

Grief changes people and behind every grieving employee is a person relearning how to think, focus, and care in a changed world. For managers, this can feel unsettling. As a leader you may worry about saying the wrong thing or not doing enough, but this is your reminder that leadership is not about perfect words or quick fixes, but about presence. What an employee needs most is humane leadership that does not punish them for being human or measure their worth by the speed of their recovery.

Most managers are trained to manage performance, allocate resources, and solve problems with clear inputs and measurable outputs. Grief resists all three, it does not follow timelines, respond predictably to intervention, or resolve within policy-defined windows.

The underlying assumption is that grief is a short interruption rather than an ongoing condition that reshapes attention, motivation, and cognitive capacity. Organisational psychology consistently shows that when leaders default to this assumption, the cost is not short-term inefficiency but long-term erosion of trust and engagement.

Effective leadership during bereavement requires a mindset shift. Supporting a grieving employee does not mean lowering standards indefinitely or abandoning accountability. Clarity matters more than kindness alone. Employees cope better when they know what flexibility they have, how their work will be assessed for now, and which expectations are temporarily off the table.

Clear guidance on workload redistribution, communication norms, and boundaries reduces social friction and prevents the grieving employee from having to manage others’ discomfort.

Organisations that handle grief well adopt a longer time horizon and employees feel protected rather than penalised, they are more likely to re-engage fully over time, rather than quietly disengage or reassess their future with the organisation.

Here’s a quick practical manager’s checklist for supporting a grieving employee:

Acknowledge the loss clearly and briefly, without forcing emotional disclosure or extended conversation. State explicitly what flexibility is available and which expectations are temporarily adjusted. Agree on short-term priorities rather than expecting normal output across all responsibilities. Shift from open-ended offers of help to specific, time-bound accommodations. Reduce meeting load or cognitive complexity where possible during early stages of grief. Check in at predictable intervals instead of frequent, emotionally loaded messages. Frame performance conversations around capacity and support, not commitment or attitude. Assign practical task coverage through one or two designated colleagues to reduce explanations. Guide the team on boundaries so the employee is not managing others’ uncertainty. Normalise professional support without implying it is required to remain productive.

Grief will visit every workplace eventually. When it does, leaders have a choice to treat it as an inconvenience to be managed, or as a human reality to be carried with wisdom. Those who choose the latter strengthen organisations by reminding everyone, especially themselves, that leadership is not just about results but also about responsibility for the people who produce them.