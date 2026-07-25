Simba complete Jabaar signing after Stellenbosch exit

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Premier League giants Simba have officially completed the signing of Nigerian midfielder Ibraheem Jabaar, with the club confirming his arrival after he left South African Premiership side Stellenbosch FC at the expiry of his contract.

The 23-year-old joins the Msimbazi Street outfit as coach Steve Barker continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2026/27 campaign, which will see Simba compete in the Mainland Premier League, the CRDB Federation Cup, and the CAF Champions League.

Jabaar arrives in Tanzania with an impressive pedigree, having spent the last five years at Stellenbosch, where he developed into one of the club's most reliable and influential players.

Stellenbosch confirmed his departure after the two parties failed to reach an agreement over a contract extension, bringing an end to a memorable chapter for the midfielder.

During his stay with the South African side, Jabaar made 140 appearances in all competitions, an indication of both his consistency and importance to the team.

His ability to control the tempo of matches, break up opposition attacks and initiate forward play made him a key figure in Stellenbosch's midfield.

His outstanding performances also earned him a unique place in the club's history.

Jabaar became the only player to win Stellenbosch's Young Player of the Season award on two occasions, receiving the honour in both the 2021/22 and 2024/25 seasons.

The Nigerian has also built a reputation for his versatility, capable of operating as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder, or in a more advanced role when required.

His composure on the ball, work rate, and tactical awareness are expected to add quality and balance to Simba's midfield.

His arrival is viewed as a major boost for Barker, who is looking to assemble a squad capable of reclaiming the Mainland Premier League title after finishing runners up to rivals Young Africans (Yanga) last season.

Simba also narrowly missed out on continental glory after ending the previous campaign as runners-up in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Jabaar is expected to link up quickly with his new teammates as Simba intensifies preparations for the new season.

The club has been active in the transfer market, targeting experienced players capable of making an immediate impact both domestically and in continental competitions.

For Simba supporters, the signing represents another statement of intent from the club's management.

With his experience in one of Africa's most competitive leagues and a proven record of consistency, Jabaar is expected to play a pivotal role as the Tanzanian giants pursue success on multiple fronts.