How to network to get work

Last week, I wrote about the identity shock that comes with unemployment, this week let’s explore the power of networking to get employment.

Let’s delve into the other side of that transition and discover how thoughtful, human-centred networking can become one of the most effective paths back into employment.

For many professionals, networking is where confidence quietly collapses. We understand its importance in theory but research consistently shows that a large share of job opportunities are filled through referrals and informal channels rather than public postings.

LinkedIn’s Economic Graph data has found that people are significantly more likely to be hired through someone they already know, even loosely, than through cold applications.

However, when the moment comes to reach out, hesitation sets in. It can feel like exposure, as if you are announcing unemployment in a transactional way rather than genuinely reconnecting.

Perhaps the problem is not a lack of ambition but a misunderstanding of what networking actually is.

Most professionals approach networking as a transaction. You reach out because you need something, in this case, a job. You feel exposed because the need is visible.

That framing activates status anxiety, fear of rejection, and a sense of indebtedness before any relationship has formed. The discomfort you feel is not weakness; it’s your intuition noticing poor strategy.

Effective networking begins with a different premise: opportunity flows through relationships, not requests. Strong professional networks are built when others associate you with three things: clarity about what you do, reliability in how you show up, and usefulness in moments that matter. Sociologist Mark Granovetter’s research on the “strength of weak ties” demonstrated that acquaintances, not close friends, are often the source of new job opportunities because they move in different informational circles.

This insight matters because it shifts the goal from “convincing people who already know you well to staying meaningfully connected to people who can place you in new contexts.

Here is a strategic and clear way to network for the sake of finding new employment :

1. Start with context, not an ask. Reaching out does not require a request. A short voice note or LinkedIn note that references shared history, recent work, or a mutual interest establishes context and lowers psychological friction. At this stage, the goal is recognition, not outcome.

2. Lead with value. Value does not have to be grand. Sharing a useful article, offering a perspective on a challenge someone mentioned, or making a thoughtful introduction triggers reciprocity without obligation. People remember how interactions made them feel long before they remember résumés.

3. Be clear about your direction. At times, desperation can creep in, but it shouldn’t cloud our judgment or take away our clarity. You do not need to broadcast urgency, but you do need to articulate what you are exploring and where you add value. People cannot advocate for what they cannot describe.

4. Use follow-up to build memory, not pressure. A brief follow-up that references a prior conversation helps you remain top-of-mind without being intrusive. Be patient with the process, knowing that networking compounds through consistency.

5. Treat networking as ongoing, not situational. The most effective professional networks are cultivated before they are needed. You may currently be unemployed, in which case I recommend continuing communication over time. This reduces the emotional load when transitions occur and preserves dignity on both sides of the interaction. Additionally, you never know when the tables may turn and you could be of assistance to your network.

Once networking is reframed as relationship maintenance rather than self-advertisement, the anxiety eases. You are no longer asking to be rescued; you are re-entering conversations where your work and reliability have already been established. When you approach networking this way, it stops feeling like a performance and becomes what it was always meant to be: a professional practice rooted in mutual regard.