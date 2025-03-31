The joke’s on me: The messy reality of volunteer-based work

Welcome to Q2! And what a coincidence, it’s both April Fools' Day and the start of Stress Awareness Month. (A cruel joke from the universe? Maybe). But buckle up, because I’m about to tell you how I experienced the messy reality of volunteer-based work not too long ago.

First, let me apologise for the informality of this article. I know; usually it’s you venting to me via email, and I respond with my best ‘professional mentor’ energy, delivering solution-based, practical advice. But today? We’re flipping the script a little bit. I need to vent, and you get to play therapist. (Don’t worry; I’ll still drop some hard-hitting lessons at the end.)

I recently volunteered for a friend of a friend’s startup. The friend who referred me to this project was selling this founder’s vision like she was pitching me a cheap plot in Bagamoyo. “Yaani huu ni mfumo ulioendelea!” she said. “He just needs the right people.” And I, being an absolute sucker for potential, was like, OK, I’m in! So, I hopped on a call with the founder; our initial conversation was positive and constructive, and he gave me further insight into his startup and how he plans to scale.

He’s passionate, he’s got big ideas and goals, and he seems very friendly. I let him know my bandwidth was not great since I had a lot on my plate, but I could take on a few things here and there until he found someone more permanent. I figured I’d assist and help set things up for success, but I explicitly asked him to extend his patience in case my deliverables were late because, you know, balancing work, life, and surviving Dar traffic can take its toll, and some volunteer-based deadlines just have to take a back seat. He agreed and was very understanding. So I committed to a four-month stint. Should have been smooth sailing, right?

Citizen readers, what happened next was the exact opposite of smooth sailing. Think Titanic, but without the romance, just me in a lifeboat screaming, “WHERE IS THE STRUCTURE?!”

Three weeks into the project, and I wasn’t sure who needed a life raft more, me or the project. By the end of the month, I had a conversation with the founder of the startup to inform him that I would be unable to continue with the project. I provided recommendations for alternative solutions moving forward and wished him all the best.

Here’s a snippet of how it all went wrong and the lessons I learnt along the way.

Lesson 1: Leadership isn’t just a vibe – it’s about strategy and responsibility. The leadership for this project was… let’s just say, vague at best. The founder had a vision, but no real structure in place. So, naturally, when things started going sideways, fingers were pointed in every direction except his mirror. I learnt that leadership is definitely a skill that requires a lot of patience and self-development. I also learnt that “We’ll figure it out as we go” is NOT a strategy. If no one takes charge with a direction, then everyone is confused. And confusion breeds frustration. If everyone is confused, the leader needs to step up. A good leader clarifies roles, provides guidance, and, most importantly, communicates well and owns mistakes instead of pointing fingers.



Lesson 2: Volunteer-based work is not free labour without boundaries!

I get it; startups run lean, and many rely on volunteers in the early stages. But when people don’t feel valued (either through money, clear appreciation, or even a structured schedule), their motivation tanks. If you can’t pay people, at least respect their time.

Lesson 3: Learn to give praise and appreciate others' efforts.

A simple “thank you” or “I see the effort you’re putting in” can go a long way. When people feel acknowledged, they’re much more likely to stay engaged. But if people are working exceptionally hard and receiving nothing but silence in return, don’t be surprised when they disengage. Recognition isn’t just nice; it’s necessary.

Lesson 4: Don’t attack people’s character. Just because someone dropped the ball on a task doesn’t mean they’re a bad person. There’s a difference between calling out a mistake and making it personal. And yet, I witnessed conversations escalate from “We missed a deadline” to “You’re lazy and uncommitted” at record speed. That kind of talk is not motivating! At all!

I could say so much more, but for now, I’ll leave it here. Thank you for letting me unpack this; sometimes, reflection is the best teacher.

At its core, this experience was a masterclass in what not to do when leading a volunteer team. If there’s one takeaway, it’s this: leadership isn’t just about vision; it’s about clarity, accountability, and respect.

I hope you found something useful in these lessons. As for me? I’ll be adding clear expectations to my list of non-negotiables before volunteering my services again.