Leaders eulogise Ndugai as mentor, defender of justice

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other top leaders on Sunday paid glowing tribute to the late former Speaker of the National Assembly, Job Ndugai, describing him as a dedicated mentor, defender of justice and leader committed to protecting the nation’s resources.

Speaking during a national farewell ceremony at the Parliament grounds in Dodoma, President Hassan recalled Ndugai as a man who wore many hats, from a devout church elder to a principled politician who dedicated his life to public service.

She noted that his leadership legacy would remain a guiding example for future generations.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts to remember the late Job Yustino Ndugai for the many roles he held and for the diligence and integrity with which he served,” President Hassan said.

She highlighted his unwavering belief in parliamentary democracy, recalling that under his stewardship as Speaker, the National Assembly achieved significant milestones.

Among them was the completion of the Annex administrative building, which houses offices and modern meeting halls for parliamentary committees, a development that drastically reduced the cost of hiring external venues for committee sessions.

The Head of State also credited Ndugai with initiating special advisory committees to strengthen government oversight and control over the country’s natural resources, including diamonds, tanzanite, natural gas, and fisheries.

The committees’ recommendations, she said, had strengthened management of these resources and boosted their contribution to the national economy.

She further praised his commitment to youth development, noting that he worked tirelessly to ensure access to quality education.

His efforts included overseeing the construction of the Parliament Girls’ Secondary School in Kikombo, Dodoma, and planning for a boys’ school, which President Hassan asked current Speaker Tulia Ackson to complete.

“In Kongwa, his parliamentary constituency, the transformation is undeniable. In 2000, there were only 50 primary schools; now there are 131. Secondary schools increased from three to 45, health centres from three to 10, dispensaries from 12 to 56, and electricity coverage expanded from just 10 villages to 120,” the President added.

She recalled that during her tenure as Vice-President, Ndugai had lobbied for the construction of an electricity substation in Kongwa to end power supply interruptions, a project that now ensures reliable electricity in the area.

President Hassan also urged that Ndugai’s vision for Kongwa to be recognised as a historic tourism hub for southern Africa’s liberation struggle should be pursued, including the establishment of a national museum to preserve this heritage.

For his part, VicePresident Philip Mpango recalled how, upon entering politics without prior experience, Ndugai had guided him through the complexities of political life.

“When I first joined Parliament and took on the role of Finance Minister, I had little experience navigating the political landscape. It was Honorable Ndugai who patiently advised me on how to engage with different political actors and systems. His mentorship was invaluable during those early days,” Dr Mpango said.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa described Ndugai as a pivotal figure who skilfully fostered cooperation among the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary during his time as Speaker.

“His leadership helped strengthen the country’s governance by ensuring these pillars worked hand in hand for the benefit of all Tanzanians,” he said.

Current Speaker Tulia Ackson said Ndugai was more than a political leader.

“He was a disciplinarian, a mentor for unity, and a staunch defender of justice,” She emphasised that he viewed leadership not as a privilege of rank, but as a calling to serve others selflessly.

Former Speaker Anna Makinda described him as “highly innovative in bringing new ideas that fostered progress in Parliament and across the country.”

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule lauded Ndugai’s discipline and active participation in development meetings.

“His dedication greatly contributed to raising Dodoma’s educational standards. We began a three-year plan to improve education, and his efforts were instrumental in helping Dodoma achieve top rankings in national primary school exams,” he said.

She also praised his role in agricultural development, adding, “Ndugai was a champion for agriculture, especially in promoting cashew nut farming in Kongwa and Mpwapwa. What was once an unfamiliar crop has now become a major source of income for many families in the region.”

Chief Justice George Masaju remembered Ndugai as a passionate advocate for justice who actively campaigned for improved judicial infrastructure in Kongwa, aiming to bring court services closer to the people.

“Ndugai was deeply committed to justice. He fought hard to have a district court built in Kongwa so that residents would no longer need to travel to Mpwapwa for their legal matters,” he said.

In his sermon during the farewell service, Bishop Given Gaula of the Anglican Diocese of Kondoa described Ndugai as “a gift to his parents, his wife, his children, and the nation”.

He said the late Speaker’s humility was evident in his devotion to the church, where he served without hesitation whenever called upon.

Bishop Gaula recounted how Ndugai once knelt in prayer for so long that a church worker questioned why, a testament, he said, to his sincerity and humility.

“Some of us, when we get positions, even attending worship becomes an afterthought, but Job remained a man of prayer,” he said.