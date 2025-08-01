Big Brother Naija 10 premieres with tears, twists and tension

The tenth season of Big Brother Naija, themed “10/10,” kicked off over the weekend of July 26 and 27, 2025, with a high-octane double premiere that introduced 29 new housemates into a completely redesigned mansion that is being described by fans and media as the most ambitious transformation in the show’s history.

The show, hosted once again by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, returns with a record-breaking ₦150 million (Sh250.8 million) grand prize, setting the stage for what fans anticipate will be a season of intense drama, fierce competition, and unforgettable television moments.

Over the next 71 days, the Big Brother Naija house will not merely serve as a backdrop for personal stories and group dynamics, it will actively shape them. A pre-launch tour granted to a select group of media houses revealed that the house itself has been overhauled to be as psychologically engaging as the game it hosts.

The production team has blended sleek, modern design with subtle psychological cues meant to influence contestant behaviour, spark conflict, and encourage deep emotional engagement.

From the entrance foyer, which features minimalist wood and glass detailing reminiscent of Scandinavian design, to the central living room arranged in a circular formation to promote interaction, the house is clearly engineered for television.

The living area is drenched in natural light during the day, which transforms into a blend of soft mood lighting by night, visually reflecting the shifting emotional landscape of the housemates themselves. The couches, artwork, and sculptural elements have all been selected to provoke reaction either by inviting comfort or breeding tension.

The tour also revealed a redesigned kitchen, now fully integrated with state-of-the-art appliances and sponsor branding. Long-time corporate partners such as Indomie, Pepsi, Dano Milk, Close-Up, and Flutterwave feature prominently in both form and function.

Smart refrigerators, voice-activated taps, and an AI-powered grocery tracking system bring a futuristic edge to everyday domestic tasks. The kitchen no longer just fuels the house, it sells the show.

Within this high-stakes setting, the housemates made their entrance across two launch nights. The female contestants were introduced first. Among them, 31-year-old Gigi Jasmine, a US-born Nigerian DJ and single mother, quickly became a talking point for her blend of energy, empathy, and strategic thinking.

Ivatar, a 37-year-old tattooed DJ and TV host, made an equally strong impression, with her bold personality and aesthetic inspiring fans online to nickname her “Avatar.”

Other notable entrants include Zita, a model and creative; Big Soso, a lawyer-turned-chef and charity founder; Sultana, a plus-size model; and Dede, who has already emerged as a central emotional figure in the house.

Dede, in particular, captured attention when she broke down in the Diary Room on Day 3, revealing her emotional struggles over being separated from her boyfriend.

While some fans sympathised with her vulnerability, others questioned whether she possessed the resilience needed to last in a game known for psychological pressure and strategic backstabbing. Commentary on social media ranged from supportive to critical, with one user noting that she was “giving soft girl but needs to build alliances fast.”

The male housemates, revealed on the second launch night, brought an entirely different energy into the house. Rooboy, a 30-year-old hype man, drew comparisons to controversial performer Portable for his high-energy entrance.

Koyin, a 21-year-old model and singer, was quickly dubbed the “King of Girls” by viewers due to his charm and confidence. Danboskid, who holds the title of Mr. Ideal Nigeria 2024, impressed viewers with a calculated calm.

Jason Jae, a digital creative, has so far kept a low profile but is being described by fans as a potential “silent threat.” One post suggested he was “playing chess” while others played checkers, a nod to his strategic demeanour.

Kaybobo, a former athlete and content creator, offered a dramatic twist when he unexpectedly broke down in tears during a heated exchange with Koyin, referencing personal trauma involving his father. His vulnerability challenged viewer assumptions about masculinity and strength, with some fans praising him for showing a different side.

By Day 4, at least eight housemates had shown emotional distress, including Dede, Imisi, Tracy, and Gigi Jasmine. Surprisingly, male contestants were leading the emotional expressions, a shift from previous seasons.

Social media commentary reflected this development, with some viewers expressing compassion and others criticising what they saw as early performances. One fan remarked, “They should calm down before they finish their script in week one,” while another observed, “Na the men dey cry pass this year.”

As viewers digested the opening drama, the house itself continued to offer talking points. The newly introduced bedrooms are designed with distinct themes intended to influence contestant behaviour.

“Midnight Desert” features deep earth tones and golden accents, fostering quiet introspection and strategy. “Solar Flare,” filled with neon colours and reactive LED lighting, is designed to overstimulate, encouraging frenetic energy and confrontation.

The “Zenith” room offers a minimalist sanctuary, ideal for those seeking mental clarity and space to plan their next move. According to one interior designer involved in the project, these rooms are not merely for sleeping—they’re instruments of narrative engineering, helping to shape alliances, rivalries, and even potential romances.

The Diary Room has also undergone a significant transformation. The iconic chair now features deep crimson velvet upholstery, surrounded by lighting that responds to vocal tone and emotional intensity.

It remains the heart of the game—the space where secrets are whispered, conspiracies are formed, and emotional breakthroughs occur under the watchful eye of Big Brother.

This year also sees the introduction of two entirely new spaces: the Wellness Room and the Tech Lounge. The Wellness Room, stocked with yoga mats, aromatherapy tools, and a massage chair, marks the show's first foray into dedicated mental health support.

Weekly check-ins with licensed therapists will be available to contestants—a nod to rising awareness around mental health in the reality TV space. The Tech Lounge, equipped with digital boards, touchscreen tablets, and integrated screens, will serve as a hub for challenges and surprise updates from Big Brother.

Environmental sustainability also makes a quiet but meaningful debut. The house now operates partially on a hybrid solar-inverter system, with motion-activated lighting and water-saving plumbing fixtures helping reduce the show’s carbon footprint.

Yet, as always, privacy remains a myth. Over 150 hidden cameras and directional microphones are embedded throughout the house, feeding a constant live stream to a technical team of over 30 staffers who monitor every movement, whisper, and smirk around the clock.

As the show enters its first full week, fan favourites are beginning to emerge. Koyin, Gigi Jasmine, Rooboy, and Dede are receiving strong early support, while contestants like Jason Jae and Kaybobo are slowly building momentum. With the first nominations looming and the newly introduced “Influential Player of the Week” twist on the horizon, the dynamics inside the house are poised to shift rapidly.

As lights flicker, cameras roll, and alliances form, Africa is once again tuned in to the continent's most-watched social experiment. And with a house built not just for comfort but for chaos, viewers should expect the unexpected every single day.