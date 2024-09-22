The wrong questions to ask on a discovery call

In my career, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting many professionals who thrive on meaningful partnerships. But, every now and then, I come across a situation that serves as a learning experience.

A few months ago, I found myself on one of those calls, hoping to determine if a potential partnership could work out. What ensued was an hour of poorly thought-out questions that left me both bewildered and frustrated.

The conversation started with simple enough pleasantries but then came the first red flag. Instead of diving into meaningful questions, the consultant began with, "So, what is it that you do again?"

After already sending multiple documents outlining my business model, work style, and needs, I was perplexed. Shouldn't this have been the baseline information they knew before the call? It went downhill from there.

A discovery call should make both parties feel excited about the possibilities. It isn’t just about selling your services to each other—it’s about understanding if both parties are aligned in goals, values, and expectations.

The quality of questions dictates the success of the process and collaborations. After doing a bit of research, I’ve discovered some key questions every professional should ask during a discovery call and why they matter:

What are the main challenges you’re facing in your business right now?

This question demonstrates curiosity and a willingness to understand your client’s pain points. It invites them to share their obstacles, giving you the opportunity to assess whether your expertise is the right fit to address their needs. By focusing on their problems rather than pushing your product, you’re framing the conversation around delivering value, not just making a sale.

What are your short-term and long-term goals?

Understanding where the client wants to go helps assess whether your expertise aligns with their vision. This question enables you to map out how your partnership could help them achieve their objectives, both now and in the future.

Have you worked with similar services before? If so, what did or didn’t work?

This is crucial for gathering insights into the client’s previous experiences! Knowing what has worked for them and what hasn’t helps you tailor your approach. It also signals that you’re not just looking to sell—you’re looking to learn from their past to build a better future.

What does success look like for you in this project?

This question defines the finish line. Everyone has a different definition of success, and knowing how your client measures it ensures that you’re on the same page from the beginning.

Are there any concerns or reservations you have about moving forward?

Addressing concerns early sets up a foundation of trust from the get-go. I cannot emphasise this question enough. This question invites transparency and creates a safe space for clients to voice doubts. You can then work to address these concerns proactively, which increases the likelihood of a successful partnership.

Remember, discovery calls can be the starting point of a very successful relationship. If the conversation starts with the wrong questions, it’s likely to end with the wrong results. Ask questions that build rapport, demonstrate expertise, and position you as a valuable partner. Ultimately, aim to shift the conversation from a sales pitch to a meaningful dialogue.