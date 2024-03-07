TAI Tanzania launches 3D animation film ’PATAPATA’

In a ground-breaking move, TAI Tanzania unveiled their latest 3D animation, 'PATAPATA,' yesterday, March 6, at Mlimani City cinema hall.

The short 3D animation aims to provide education and address issues related to reproductive health information in an engaging and accessible manner.

‘PATAPATA’’s storyline unfolds with the introduction of an enigmatic character, Mzee PataPata, in 1963. Blessed with wisdom and power, Mzee PataPata endeavours to impart knowledge to the youth, culminating in the creation of a magical box before his disappearance.

The narrative follows the transformation of a diligent schoolgirl named Ovesi, chosen by the mystical box, as she embarks on a journey of enlightenment. As the storyline progresses, Ovesi, now older and wiser, becomes a beacon of knowledge, challenging her peers to confront issues of punctuality and reproductive health.

However, curiosity leads one of her classmates, Ngeti, to touch the mysterious box, resulting in a transformative journey for him and his friends. Inside the PataPata box, they encounter a series of challenges and questions related to reproductive health, culminating in a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter.

Through captivating storytelling and vibrant animation, ‘PATAPATA’ not only educates but also inspires meaningful dialogue and understanding surrounding reproductive health and gender-based violence. As TAI Tanzania continues to pioneer innovative approaches to education, ‘PATAPATA’ stands as a testament to the power of animation in driving positive social change.

Head of Operations and Programme at TAI Tanzania, Debora Maboya, shares, “Utilising creative methods like 3D animation, we aim to disseminate crucial education within our community” during the launch.

She further adds, “Through initiatives like ‘PATAPATA,’ we continue to make strides in empowering youth and women with vital reproductive health knowledge.”

Co-founder Alphonce Haule elucidated the significance of ‘PATAPATA’ as an effective tool for awareness and education.

“The animation serves as a conduit for addressing complex issues surrounding reproductive health in a manner that resonates with diverse audiences,” says Haule.