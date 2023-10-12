Unlocking Tanzania's artisanal copper mining potential

Iringa. Mr Elias Migodela (Kazikuboma), a small-scale miner, wants to develop his gold, iron, and copper mining, but a litany of limitations stands in his way.

Ranging from capital constraints, a lack of road infrastructure, and inadequate mining equipment, the challenges hold back the small-scale miners in Iringa and other areas.

“We need better infrastructure, particularly roads, to facilitate the transportation of minerals from the mines to the markets,” says Mr Migodela, who is engaged in mining in Nyakavangala, Matembo, and Mkulula villages.

The artisanal miners are now constructing a 41-kilometre road through bush clearing from Mkulula to Luhomela village with the help of local residents.

Artisanal mining, often carried out in informal and unsafe environments, is growing, but a number of artisanal miners of copper in Tanzania face several challenges.

Many of them lack the financial resources to invest in modern mining equipment and technology, which hampers their efficiency and safety.

Unregulated mining practices can have severe environmental consequences, including deforestation, soil erosion, and water pollution.

Artisanal miners may face conflicts with large mining companies over land and resources, leading to disputes and sometimes violence.

Finding reliable buyers for their copper can be challenging for artisanal miners, leading to lower incomes.

Many artisanal miners lack the technical skills and knowledge required to safely and efficiently extract and process copper.

Miners often lack proper safety equipment and are exposed to health risks due to dust, fumes, and hazardous chemicals.

Artisanal mining communities may face social challenges, including child labour and gender inequality.

The Iringa resident minerals officer, Mr Abdulrahman Milandu, said the region is blessed with various minerals such as gold, copper, industrial minerals (quartzes), construction minerals, and more.

He said the government was emphasising research, primarily aimed at eliminating the challenges faced by artisanal miners, especially in the informal sector.

“Fundamentally, we welcome miners and investors because we have potential areas with various minerals like gold, copper, industrial minerals, iron, and ball clay, which are used in ceramics industries,” he stated.

To boost the local miners, Mr Milandu said the government, in collaboration with the Small-Scale Miners Association, is in the final stages of establishing a bank for small-scale miners to provide them with financial support.

“The bank will address the capital challenges faced by miners. Additionally, the government is working on improving infrastructure such as roads, electricity, and water supply in mining areas,” he said.

Regarding health and safety, Mr Milandu emphasised that one of the ministry’s responsibilities is to provide education on safety and health in mining areas, following environmental protection regulations, to ensure the well-being of small-scale miners.

Mr Jailos Mwansele, who is also a small-scale miner, appealed to the government to improve road infrastructure in mining areas to ease the transportation of minerals from the mines to the markets.

He explained that the commencement of mining activities in Luhomela would bring about progress, enabling local residents to engage in business and build modern houses.

The director of Hardstone Consult of Uganda, Mr Kyaligonza Timothy, who helped the small-scale miners in Iringa District with consultations on adding volumes, said they were extending services to clients in terms of mining and road construction engineering.

“So with Kazikuboma mine here in Iringa, we have been contracted to add volumes and take our consultation services,” he said.

“We are happy to find that there is a very large volume that will impress anyone to participate, but one thing lacking is basic services like health services and water. The river is providing water but is not safe, and if you want to serve the community around you, you have to create access roads,” he advised.

He said artisanal mining in Tanzania lacks exposure despite the country being rich in resources and having good political stability compared to Uganda.

One of the residents of Mkulula Village, Mr Yona Mtuna, said the presence of a road passing through their village towards the mining areas will promote development activities.