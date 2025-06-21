Why celebrity mental health needs more than applause

In recent days, two musicians from opposite sides of the world, Tanzania’s Zee Cuty and Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, have brought renewed attention to mental health challenges faced by celebrities, sparking conversations across social and mainstream media.

Zee Cuty, a fast-rising Tanzanian singer known for her vibrant performances and a growing fan base across East Africa, posted a distressing message on social media, stating, “I NEED HELP. Please! I tried my best kujiweka sawa, but deep down I'm not FINE. Depression is killing me.”

The post, which circulated widely within hours, triggered an outpouring of support from fans and the entertainment community. It also shed light on the emotional pressures many artists face behind their public personas.

In response, Zee’s management team, led by Baraka Frank, confirmed that the singer had been placed under medical supervision and was receiving professional care.

The statement acknowledged her ongoing mental health challenges and thanked fans for their support.The team also used the opportunity to call for broader awareness of mental health issues in the entertainment industry, especially among young artists navigating the demanding world of fame.

Meanwhile, global pop icon Justin Bieber also took to Instagram with a candid post about his ongoing mental health battles.

He shared feelings of exhaustion, frustration, and emotional vulnerability, writing, “People keep telling me to heal. Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already?”

Bieber further revealed how fame and public scrutiny have taken a toll on his mental wellbeing. “Jesus is literally the only one keeping me from going off the deep end,” he added, crediting his faith with helping him hold on through difficult moments.

The shared experiences of Zee Cuty and Justin Bieber have reignited conversations around the emotional strain of celebrity life, particularly in environments where mental health remains stigmatised.

Psychologist Felister Aloyce, who works with creatives in Tanzania, says many artistes silently suffer due to fear of judgement.

“Many musicians are quietly battling mental health issues but are unable to open up due to fear of being misunderstood or ridiculed,” she said in an interview with The Citizen.

She emphasised the need for systemic emotional support structures beyond financial or career-based assistance.

Speaking on the topic, renowned Tanzanian music director Hanscana offered a perspective on how internal pressures and social comparison can contribute to mental health issues.

“You come across a young person who is younger than you, or someone you went to school with or grew up with, and now they are more successful than you. That’s when you start feeling like you're missing something. You begin to lower your energy—and energy is everything,” he said.

Hanscana added that much of what is perceived as depression in such cases may stem from envy rooted in diminished self-worth.

“That isn’t depression, that’s envy rooted in lowered energy,” he explained. He noted that this kind of struggle is difficult to address because “people can’t help someone let go of greed or jealousy they hold within.”

Veteran Tanzanian artist Barnaba Classic also commented, stressing that mental health issues among entertainers have long been neglected.

“We are expected to be strong and perfect. People forget we’re human too. Fame doesn’t mean freedom from pain,” he said.

Observers note that while mental health conversations are becoming more common in global celebrity culture, they remain limited or stigmatised in parts of Africa. Zee Cuty’s open admission challenges longstanding expectations placed especially on African women in the public eye to appear composed and graceful no matter the internal struggle.