When Moshaki rolled out her latest collection at SFW

Tanzania is one of the world's leading producers of organic cotton and has duty-free access to the US and EU markets.

Combined with its creative talent, these advantages give the country ample scope to become a significant sourcing location for foreign buyers.

A model displays ready-to-wear gerne designed by a newcomer ‘Moshaki’, at this year’s Swahili Fashion Week which climaxed at the weekend in Dar es Salaam.

This view is supported by the Textile Development Unit, which describes Tanzania as ‘the best overall location for making apparel in Africa’.



In the world of haute couture, you are often obliged to make fashion decisions that impact the economy and the lives of the thousands of people involved in the local industry.

Currently, out of every hundred garments purchased in Tanzania, seventy-three have been' previously loved', twenty-four imported, and only three locally manufactured.

Mustafa Hassanali, Swahili Fashion Week's founder, has the intent of correcting this imbalance.



Dismissed by some as a frivolous diversion, for others, this year's Swahili Fashion Week was an eagerly anticipated and welcome antidote to the rigours of the past 12 months.

For Hassanali a fashion week is not just about glitz and glamour; it's about economics.

His agenda is to highlight the potential of the nascent fashion industry to generate employment and income through a 'made in Africa' narrative.

SFW has over the years allowed designers and those in the fashion business showcase their talent, market their creativity and network with the international fashion industry.

Always a maelstrom of beauty, colour, music and luxurious fabrics, this year's show was no exception.

This year, 60 designers regaled audiences with apparel ranging from unique and extravagant pieces worthy of any red carpet event to sublimely understated day wear.





A stand out in the Ready to Wear genre was newcomer Moshaki, the eponymous brand of Florence Moshaki, whose elegant yet straightforward clothes are increasingly gaining a loyal following.

At the just concluded edition Moshaki presented two collections at SFW.

Speaking to The Citizen she says that her motivation was to create perfectly fitting and comfortable pieces made from fabric design and exciting colour palettes.





She says that the timing of this show, being close to the independence anniversary, encouraged her to study the styles of the 60s and interpret them to suit today’s design.





“Designs at that time were often minimalist, and colour blocked. To create my take on that era, I used bougainvillaea, yellow frangipane, watermelon and monochrome to echo that aesthetic.”



When asked if she believes fashion criticised for frivolity and indulgence has a place in a world still in the grips of a pandemic, Florence is confident.





“When we dress for work, fun or occasions, we make conscious choices about what we wear. My objective is to give women wardrobe items that are affordable, stylish and durable. Looking good makes us feel confident and improves our sense of self-worth, and these are attributes that are critical to our well-being in such challenging times. Moshaki is about fashion with a purpose.”



