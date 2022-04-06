Janeth: Fighting systems that hold back women

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. When it comes to fighting for the rights of women and children, there are some prominent names that are heard more than others.

Janeth Mawinza is a gender activist fighting for justice and rights of survivors of sexual violence, oppressive and discriminatory systems in society.

She joins many others in this role of creating a better society by showing the right way.

“Oppressive and discriminatory systems have led women to become fearful about leading. At the family level, when the child does something wrong, you will hear the mother saying ‘wait for your father’. This shows that women seem not to have such a big say in certain matters,” says Janeth.

According to her, unequal distribution of resources is one of the main causes of sexual corruption in most cases.

Janeth is the founder and director of a women-focused organisation, Wajiki, a community non-profit and refuge based in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking to the Rising Woman Initiative, she says her organisation has been fighting for the rights of women to realise their leadership potentials.

Janeth holds a college certificate in gender and development after studies funded by the Tanzania Gender Networking Programme (TGNP).

Her activism was inspired by “extreme abuse of women and children.”

She founded Wajiki in 2009. It focuses on advocacy, capacity building, raising awareness of human rights and combating gender-based violence against women and children.

As a mother, she is also committed to raising awareness, escorting victims of sexual violence to hospital, police and court as well as providing temporary shelter to them.

She is a partner in TGNP-funded gender seminars and reformer with the “WE CAN” campaign run by Women’s Legal Aid Centre (WLAC).

She conducts her campaigns by moving from “house to house” to fight sexual violence and promote “safe journey without sexual corruption” for girls and students with the aim of rescuing girls who live in a state of depravity and extreme mental stress.

According to her, the organisation is funded by Women Fund Tanzania Trust (WFT) in building educational capacity to recognise women’s rights and regional human rights treaties, to develop the capacity to understand and educate in depth the oppressive systems and various forms of hidden violence such as sexual corruption and marital rape that society doesn’t talk about openly.

She adds that the Fund also provides them with grants that enable the organisation to implement various projects.

Janeth says her movement started in 2009 following a declining employment in the public sector.

She started as an entrepreneur selling juice and soap as well as joining women social and economic recovery groups. Eventually, she established the organisation.

“I remember on that day. I was out of my business and when I got home, I saw an advert showing a large gathering of women celebrating. From there I convinced a friend to team up with me in this movement and be able to advocate human rights,” she recalls.





Challenges

Wajiki faces normal challenges but there is one outstanding: most big companies use small firms like as bridge to achieve their goals.

“Sometimes, society has partial understanding about the education I provide. Mostly, they think about having profit through the organisation. Other challenges are like insufficient resources to run the organisation and lack of working tools,” she reveals.

Speaking about Wajiki achievements, she says that the entity has succeeded in empowering women to get rid of social, political and economic challenges by knowing their rights.

“We defend ourselves and others, we shield victims against bad traditions and negative thinking. Access to economic opportunities, for example the ‘Jipange’ dared to enter the competition for waste collection in Kinondoni Municipal Council, so as to reach out to a wider community and build awareness on women’s and children’s rights issues,” she explains.

She adds that campaigns like “Safari salama bila rushwa ya ngono inawezekana” have empowered men to fight for women’s rights.

“There are leading men who fight for these rights by providing education and exposing evil and prosecuting cases of sexual violence against children, especially girls.”

“Girls themselves have begun to understand by breaking the silence and encouraging others to take appropriate action. The actions that will lead to create equal opportunities for both and each gender to respect each other.”

Speaking about the cases of violence, Janeth says: “We urge the government to deal with the perpetrators who are obstructing these cases from investigations to the courts so as to strengthen the defense of women’s and children’s rights.”