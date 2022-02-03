Opening up doors for fellow women

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

QUESTION: What has your journey been like thus far?

ANSWER: Last year, I was celebrated as one of Tanzania’s ‘Sheroes’ (S/heroes). However, I started my career at the BBC (Nairobi Bureau) as a broadcast intern ten years ago. A few weeks in at the BBC, I made a definite decision that I would develop my career trajectory focused on public relations - and that electronic media would be secondary. Looking back, I am grateful for being accorded both opportunities during my entry level as they gave me room to discover, explore and assess myself.

Within the Tanzanian context, my career catapulted when I joined the UN in Tanzania as a volunteer. As a Communications Associate, I was instrumental in launching the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) together with the UN Communications Group and putting in place a digital media strategy that was a communications game-changer.

In the span of five years, I have delivered for the UN in three different capacities and on an upward trajectory; first as a UN Volunteer in 2015 to 2016; then a UN Consultant in 2017 - and, finally, as a UN local advisor last year, 2021.





How did you get to where you are today as a leader...?

Before embarking on my own, I worked as a consultant at Africa Practice, where I was one of the five highest potential individuals throughout the group that were earmarked for a career fast-track. During my tenure I got to advise some of the world’s best brands and Africa’s most valuable firms.

In January 2020, I tendered my resignation beginning March, not knowing I was about to embark on one of the most fulfilling career journeys of my life but also at the riskiest time in modern history given that I was about to open a company right when the pandemic started.





Did you always know where you wanted to be?

I have always known where I wanted to be in life although there were times when I was lost in situations that did not reflect my true identity, or gave in to the allure of monetary gains and the security it brings.

When I started Prudence Zoe Glorious (PZG) my mother handed me an excerpt from one of my diaries that she found at home. The date on the note reads January 24, 2016 and I had written the name of my firm as Prudence Zoe Glorious. Underneath it I wrote: “To open up doors and inspire other women to branch into marketing and communications under their own name.”

It has taken years to realise the dream. But, now Prudence Zoe Glorious Company has five employees, all women.





Tell our readers about your experience over the years. What has been the most vulnerable moment of your life or career?

In retrospect, leaving the UN was one of the most vulnerable moments in my life. It did not help that everyone around - my family, colleagues - were shocked by my decision. I remember that some people started referring to me in social circles as ‘the lady that left the UN’.

The months that followed were also a career shock for me as I was coming from a high-powered office to start writing proposal after proposal - hoping for a ‘yes’ response. But I kept being brave, as there was something deep inside telling me that the great leap I had made, and my reputation for excellence, would one day pay off.





What is your leadership style? And how did you find that out ?

My leadership style is “visionary:” also known as authoritative or “follow me.” I map the way, set expectations, then engage and energise my team along the way.

Given the scarcity of PR professionals that are good at writing and utilising digital tools, I have had to be very intentional about mentoring or “cloning” my team into the best versions of a creative communicator. My hope for the future is that they will be able to look back at their time at PZG as the most instrumental years in the shaping of their careers.





Some people may have struggled with finding support to help them in their career journey. Did you ever receive any form of mentoring?

In order to succeed, great counsel is of paramount importance. I am grateful to have a mentor and advisors that I can turn to for support or advice when I need guidance or to ‘unlock’ my thinking. I am grateful for the relationship that I have with my mentor who held my hand and gave me space in a no holds barred especially at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

One key nugget from our earliest conversation that rings true to this day is that when invited in a room full of people, do not leave without speaking. True words that can change the game for many women who might intuitively want to resort to being a wallflower, observer or rapporteur during a convention.

Gender diversity among leaders is proven to have concrete business benefits. So why do so many companies still not prioritise developing and retaining great women leaders?

One of my favourite quotes is: “The mountain does not shrink for me just because I am a woman.” In the business world, rarely is anything handed to you gratis. You have to go and get it. Women need to understand that.

In order for more companies to start prioritising the development and retention of great women leaders, it is women themselves that will have to advocate for that internally - and back it up by stepping up to the fore. It will take women within different organisations to stand up, speak up, show up and show off their leadership acumen for the world to know women who can be resourceful leaders.





How do you address the issue of gender equality at PZG?

At PZG, we take a feminist approach to our human resourcing. Our policy is to only employ female staff. We only make an exception when putting together a consulting group. This year, we are looking forward to employing two managers, two officers and three female interns to join us.





What are the steps to empower girls and women to leadership roles?

I think giving them space where they are encouraged to showcase initiative and champion their ideas, causes and concepts is a good start - followed by building more platforms where they can share their intellect. Give them the opportunity to lead others, to lead projects, programmes and build their leadership capacity through mentoring programmes.





What about formal training?

For those wanting to be leaders: do you advise formal training on how to lead?

Being a leader is an inherent choice, most of the training enables you to become an effective manager or supervisor. Being a leader is about seeing the potential in those around you, and effectively harnessing it, so that it will lead to their rising to new levels.

Being a leader takes more heart than art,it takes empathy, clarity and channelling the energy of everyone around you towards the most positive outcome. These are all inherent capabilities, training can hone them, raise your awareness of them and sharpen them.

A true and transformational leader is one who envisions a better future by harnessing the potential of all involved in a positive manner so that they can grow through the process of becoming better. That takes heart above all.





What do you think is causing the lack of diversity in top leadership? Why are women not rising to the top?

In Tanzania one of the biggest challenges is that women don’t believe in themselves and their greatness. It is high time that we stopped playing small. It is high time that we believed in our own agency so as to create the future we envision. Who are we not to become great? Is our womanhood any different from that of Sheryl Sandberg or Oprah Winfrey? I don’t think so.





What can women do to change this situation?

We have got to believe in ourselves - that is how we will become successful leaders. We have got to own our space. And we have also got to support each other. That’s how we will keep breaking glass ceilings.





Can you tell us more about self-care, and how do you accomplish it as a leader?

In the words of Lala Delia, “Self-care is how you take your power back.” And also, to quote Audre Lorde, “Self-care is not self-indulgence; it is self-preservation.” As a woman, it is important to have self-care rituals that will centre you before going out to lead others and rejuvenate you after a long day of pouring yourself into the cups of others.

Every night before bed, I light my organic candle, put on classical music, wear my sandalwood & turmeric mask and read a book. After that I soak my feet in epsom salt, take an essential oil infused bath and dive into my moisturising ritual.

At that moment I am fully at my centre. In the morning I burn my essential oils, salute the sun, drink a cup of fruit tea, pray and listen to worship music. I also switch my digital devices off during some evenings so that I can watch the stars or the International Space Station passing.

These moments of self-care enable me to be a wellspring of good energy towards others throughout the day and that is just because I refuel myself. In those moments, nothing else matters but my being. Self-care is a powerful tool for most of us women that give and give of our capabilities.





