RISING WOMAN 2025: Empowering women in media, Lucy Tomeka’s trailblazing path

For Lucy Tomeka, journalism has always been more than just reporting stories—it is about embracing change, adapting to new trends, and pushing the boundaries of digital storytelling.

Her journey at The Citizen is a testament to how a dynamic newsroom environment can shape and empower journalists to lead in the digital age.

From the moment she joined back in 2020, Lucy knew she had stepped into a space where innovation and adaptability were the driving forces.

With the rapid shift towards digital journalism, The Citizen provided her with the tools, mentorship, and trust she needed as a woman to evolve from a passionate journalist into a strategic creative and digital leader.

Lucy recalls how the transition from traditional reporting to digital journalism was both exciting and demanding.

“The digital space is fast-paced, and at first, it was overwhelming. But Mwananchi has always been a newsroom that encourages learning and experimentation,” she says. “I had mentors and colleagues who believed in my abilities and pushed me to explore new storytelling techniques.”

Under the leadership of Mwananchi Communications Ltd (MCL), The Citizen has been at the forefront of digital transformation in Tanzania’s media industry.

The company recognised early on that the future of journalism was digital, and it invested heavily in training its journalists to adapt to the changing landscape.

Rising through the ranks

As Lucy honed her skills, her role expanded. She moved from being just a sub-editor to taking on responsibilities in creative and digital content strategy. “The leadership at The Citizen saw potential in me and gave me the platform to experiment and grow,” she says.

She currently plays a crucial role in shaping The Citizen’s online presence, curating content that resonates with digital audiences, and driving engagement across social media platforms.

Her innovative approach to digital journalism did not go unnoticed, and soon, she was entrusted with leadership roles within the digital unit.

Lucy acknowledges that her growth would not have been possible without the supportive environment created by MCL’s leadership. “They notice abilities and support the bearer, including women, to take charge and lead. That kind of empowerment is rare, and it’s what has allowed me to thrive.”

Overcoming challenges as a woman in journalism

Despite the opportunities, Lucy’s journey has not been without challenges. Being a woman in journalism comes with its own set of hurdles—from breaking stereotypes to asserting leadership in a male-dominated field.

“Sometimes, you have to work twice as hard to prove yourself,” Lucy admits. “But I have always believed that competence speaks louder than anything else. The best way to gain respect is by delivering results, and that’s what I focused on.”

She credits The Citizen for fostering an inclusive environment where women journalists are given equal opportunities to lead and excel. “MCL has created a culture where gender does not limit one’s growth. Women are encouraged to take leadership roles, and that has been a game-changer.”

Now in a leadership position, Lucy is determined to pay it forward by mentoring young digital journalists. She understands the challenges that come with navigating the ever-evolving digital media space and wants to equip aspiring journalists with the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

“I had people who guided me when I was starting out, and I want to do the same for others. Digital journalism is not just about knowing how to write—it’s about understanding analytics, audience engagement, and multimedia storytelling. These are the skills I want to pass on to the next generation.”

Through one-on-one mentorship, Lucy is playing an active role in shaping the future of digital journalism in Tanzania. She believes that the industry needs more women in leadership roles and is committed to helping young female journalists rise through the ranks.

MCL: A hub for women’s growth

Lucy’s story is just one of many that highlight how Mwananchi Communications has been instrumental in shaping and elevating women in journalism.

The company has consistently provided a platform for women to take up leadership positions and contribute meaningfully to the media landscape.

“We have so many incredible women in leadership positions at MCL. That speaks volumes about the kind of organisation it is,” Lucy says. “It’s a place that nurtures talent and allows people to grow based on merit, not gender.”

Through its commitment to professional development, MCL has created a pipeline of female journalists who are excelling in various fields, including digital media leadership.

Lucy’s rise to the top is proof that when given the right environment and opportunities, women can thrive in the media industry.

Looking ahead, Lucy is determined to continue growing as the head of the creative unit. She is passionate about exploring new digital storytelling formats and leveraging technology to make journalism more interactive and engaging.

“I’m just getting started,” she says with a smile. “The digital landscape is always evolving, and I want to keep learning and pushing boundaries. With the support of The Citizen and MCL, I know the sky’s the limit.”