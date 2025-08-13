It’s D-day for CCM civic hopefuls after unprecedented decision

Dar es Salaam. The fate of hundreds of Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) councillorship aspirants will be sealed today, August 13, when the party’s Regional Executive Committees make their final picks, a process that has drawn unprecedented public and political attention.

The development follows a rare directive by the party’s Secretariat on July 31 to reinstate all aspirants who had been initially eliminated, allowing them to return to the ballot for internal primaries held on August 4.

This decision, party officials said, was aimed at restoring fairness, transparency, and unity within CCM after a wave of nationwide protests over the earlier vetting process.

For weeks, the race for civic seats has dominated local political discourse, overshadowing even parliamentary and presidential nomination contests — a shift analysts say is unusual in Tanzania’s election history.

The dramatic turn of events came after party supporters in several regions staged demonstrations demanding the return of their preferred candidates.

For instance, in Rukwa’s Muze Ward, Sumbawanga Rural District, residents on July 30 blocked the convoy of CCM leaders, accusing them of altering the shortlist of three candidates announced on July 29 by adding a fourth name without consultation.

The confrontation prompted police intervention to disperse the crowd and escort the officials to the district party offices.

In Dar es Salaam’s Kunduchi Ward, Kinondoni District, supporters marched to the regional party offices after former ward councillor and deputy mayor Michael Urio’s name was removed from the shortIt’list.

Urio’s name was reinstated the following day after a tense meeting between party leaders and ward representatives, though some supporters remained dissatisfied with the explanations given.

Similar unrest was reported in Dodoma’s Kizota Ward, where residents pushed for the return of former deputy mayor and councillor Jamal Ngalya.

In Mwanza’s Kitangiri Ward, locals protested the removal of their former councillor, Donald Ndaro, citing his exemplary service and questioning the motives behind his exclusion.

While many regions have been embroiled in disputes, others have reported smooth processes. In Moshi Rural and Hai Districts, all sitting councillors who sought re-election were returned to the shortlist, avoiding the tensions seen elsewhere.

The July 31 decision by CCM’s Secretariat, announced by the party’s Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Amos Makalla, overturned all previous instructions that had led to the elimination of certain aspirants.

The statement made it clear that all those who had been in the original ward-level lists, including those approved by regional party committees, must be reinstated for the primaries.

“This means the process will now be more transparent, giving party members the opportunity to make their decision directly through the ballot,” the statement read.

Makalla stressed that the new directive was binding and should be implemented immediately to uphold fairness, equality, and stability in the party ahead of the October 29 General Election.

The move came after widespread complaints from party members and citizens in different parts of the country, many of whom accused local vetting committees of removing popular and influential aspirants without adequate explanation.

Some claimed the exclusions threatened party unity and reflected factionalism in certain regions.

Although the official statement did not specify the areas that triggered the unrest, multiple sources confirmed that grievances were most intense in wards where well-known local leaders had been unexpectedly dropped from the race.

This fueled perceptions of internal divisions and prompted spontaneous protests, from peaceful gatherings to somehow forceful confrontations.

In some areas, such as Kunduchi and Muze, the protests were met with direct engagement from party leaders, while in others, such as Kitangiri and Kizota, community leaders appealed for calm and reminded members of formal complaint channels.

According to the official CCM timetable, from August 11 to August 12 Regional Executive Committee meetings will select a single candidate for each ward and for special seats, marking the final step in the internal selection process.

Political analysts say most winners are expected to be those who topped the August 4 primaries, but the party has left room for changes where credible evidence of irregularities, ethical breaches, or serious disciplinary concerns is found.

They say the intensity of interest in this year’s civic races signals a shift in the political landscape.

A political analyst from the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Richard Mbunda, said the spotlight contests for civic seats this year is unparalleled.

“In previous election cycles, public interest was mostly on parliamentary and presidential races. This year’s focus on the civic elections is extraordinary, driven by the controversies and public pressure that forced the party to reopen the selection process,” he said.

A political analyst from the University of Dodoma, Dr Paul Loisulie noted that while surprises are possible in a few wards, most outcomes will likely align with the primary results.

“Only where there is proof of malpractice or other serious concerns will the party risk replacing a popular winner,” he explained.

For his part, Prof Makame Ali Ussi from the State University of Zanzibar predicted CCM would emerge from this process with stronger grassroots candidates.

“The attention and scrutiny on these selections mean the party will likely have more influential councillors than in past elections,” he said.

Another UDSM analyst, Dr Onesmo Kyauke observed that the unprecedented public involvement has pressured CCM to better align its choices with community expectations.

“This is about avoiding fractures within the party ahead of the October 29 General Election,” he noted.

Dr Revocatus Kabobe from the Open University of Tanzania suggested today’s verdict could set a new standard for internal democracy.