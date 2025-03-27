RISING WOMAN 2025: Esther Mengi’s mission to empower women in cybersecurity

Dar es Salaam. Meet Esther Mengi, a passionate advocate for women in cybersecurity, who firmly believes that the industry’s future hinges on diverse perspectives, believing that empowering women is not just an opportunity; it is a necessity for the industry’s strength and resilience.

With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented rate, Esther argues that women bring invaluable problem-solving skills, sharp analytical minds, and powerful leadership qualities to the table.

As the digital landscape continues to shift, she champions the idea that a workforce reflective of various backgrounds is key to crafting innovative and effective cybersecurity strategies.

Her journey into cybersecurity and digital forensics was inspired by her father, who is an engineer, who always encouraged her to be curious, to problem-solve, and to believe that she could achieve anything regardless of her gender.

That mindset shaped my approach to technology and fuelled my passion for cybersecurity.

She is the current CEO of Serensic Africa, which developed an application, Askari, an AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in real time.

She believes that women have a critical role to play in cybersecurity.

The industry thrives on diverse perspectives, and women bring unique problem-solving approaches, analytical skills, and leadership qualities that can strengthen cybersecurity strategies.

“Cyber threats are constantly evolving, and we need a workforce that reflects different backgrounds and ways of thinking to tackle these challenges effectively.

“Entering this field as a woman in a male-dominated industry was both challenging and rewarding. I was often one of the few women in the room, but instead of seeing that as a limitation, I embraced it as an opportunity to break barriers, challenge norms and create space for more women in tech.

Today, I’m passionate about not just cybersecurity but also advocating for greater inclusion and mentorship for women in this space,” she said.

Esther’s being named one of the Top 50 Women in Cybersecurity in Africa in 2019 was a significant milestone in my career.

Personally, it was a moment of validation that my work in cybersecurity was making an impact.

It also reinforced my commitment to advocating for more women in the field.

“This wasn’t the only recognition I’ve received.

Just last month, I was honoured by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology as the Female Tech Leader under the Women in ICT category at the ICT award,” she said.

The award means a lot because it highlights the growing acknowledgment of women’s contributions to technology in Tanzania and beyond.

It’s a reminder that we are breaking barriers and that our voices, skills, and leadership matter in shaping the future of cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Askari is an AI-powered cybersecurity solution designed to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber threats in real time.

The name Askari, which means soldier in Swahili, reflects its core function acting as a digital guardian for businesses, especially those in vulnerable sectors.

Many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), NGOs, and organisations in Africa struggle with cybersecurity because other enterprise-grade solutions are often too expensive.

Askari fills this gap by providing an affordable yet highly effective cyber defence platform tailored to their needs.

What makes Askari unique is its AI-driven threat intelligence.

It continuously monitors web platforms for cyberattacks, anomalies, and vulnerabilities, using machine learning to adapt and improve its defences over time.

The software can immediately detect and prevent cyber threats, minimising potential damage before they impact business operations.

For businesses in vulnerable sectors such as financial services, healthcare, and non-profits handling sensitive data, Askari provides a crucial layer of protection.

By simplifying cybersecurity management and automating responses to threats, it empowers organisations to focus on growth and innovation without constantly worrying about cyber risks.

“My biggest advice to young women and girls who want to pursue careers in technology, especially cybersecurity, is to believe in yourself and take up space.

Tech can sometimes feel intimidating, especially when you’re one of the few women in the room, but remember you belong here,” she said.

Cybersecurity needs diverse perspectives, and women bring unique problem-solving skills and resilience to the field.

Here are a few key lessons I’ve learned along the way.

This International Women’s Day, I encourage all young women to step into tech with confidence.

We need more female leaders, innovators, and defenders in cybersecurity, and the future of this industry will be stronger with more of us in it.



