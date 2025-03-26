RISING WOMAN 2025: Empowering women in engineering is Ilham’s cherished dream

Ilham Sharif Ali, a Registration Officer with the Engineers Registration Board (ERB), is determined to create an inclusive environment that supports and empowers female engineers, guiding them from school through to graduation and into the profession.

Ilham, who also serves as a Personal Assistant to the Registrar, discovered her passion for civil engineering in childhood when she would draw pictures of houses. “As I grew older, my curiosity about how buildings, bridges and other infrastructure were constructed and their role in societal development deepened,” she says.

She says her journey was not without obstacles. She faced difficulties studying mathematics and physics due to a shortage of teachers and limited access to learning resources.

“Gender imbalance was another challenge. In my class, for example, there were only two women among 79 men. Despite these obstacles, I persevered through hard work, determination and support from my family and teachers, ultimately achieving my dream of becoming a civil engineer,” Ilham says.

She acknowledges that many young girls hesitate to pursue STEM subjects but encourages them to believe in their abilities. “Science is not difficult if they commit to their studies,” she explains and advises students to seek guidance from mentors, engage in hands-on projects and challenge the misconception that STEM is only for men.

On mentoring and advocacy for women in engineering she says she is a mentor for young female engineers,

She explains she finds joy in seeing women confidently working in the construction industry. “I provide one-on-one mentorship, helping young female engineers build self-belief and overcome academic challenges in STEM subjects. I visit schools, particularly engaging with Form Two students, to encourage them to pursue science subjects.”

Through the Engineers Registration Board’s (ERB) gender diversity programme, Ilham has played a role in the STEM Support Program (SSP), which has successfully increased awareness and motivation among Form Two girls. “Our initiatives include school visits, engaging discussions and awards for outstanding students in STEM subjects. Additionally, SSP focuses on expanding teacher availability and enhancing library resources, including e-libraries, to support learning.”

However, Ilham says achieving a 50/50 gender balance in STEM requires continued efforts, such as more frequent school visits and securing additional sponsorships to sustain and expand the program,” she notes.

On navigating a male-dominated industry she says that working in a male-dominated field comes with challenges, but she believes that confidence and expertise command respect. “People trust my expertise and follow my instructions without hesitation. Confidence and courage are crucial in leadership, often earning me even more respect than my male counterparts. Over time, I have integrated seamlessly into the profession, reducing the likelihood of facing emotional harassment—especially when dressing appropriately for the worksite.”

She adds that while she has not personally faced gender bias, she is prepared to handle it if it arises. “If I am ever underestimated or have to prove my abilities more than my male colleagues, my approach would be to stay focused, demonstrate my capabilities, remain committed to my goals, speak up when necessary and advocate for equal opportunities for all,” she says.

On the future of women in engineering Ilham envisions a more inclusive construction and engineering industry. “I would love to see more women in engineering industries and leadership positions, as well as policies that support work-life balance. Additionally, mentorship programs like SSP should continue to encourage female engineers, helping them thrive in the industry.”

Balancing passion and career aspirations she says managing multiple roles at ERB requires strong time management, prioritisation and delegation skills. “My passion is fuelled by mentoring others—their growth and success inspire me to continue making a difference,” she explains.

Looking ahead, Ilham dreams of starting her own business that integrates her passion for engineering and gender advocacy. “My business will focus on providing innovative engineering solutions while promoting gender equality (50/50) through training, mentorship and employment opportunities for women in STEM,” she says.



