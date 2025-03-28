RISING WOMAN 2025: Laurel Kivuyo leads the charge in climate advocacy

Dar es Salaam. Laurel Kivuyo is a young environmental and climate change advocate from Tanzania with a background in health and environmental sciences.

She has been recognised for her vibrant advocacy, influence, and action at both national and global levels, earning several awards from the Vice President’s Office of Tanzania.

She serves as the National Youth Environment Ambassador. Laurel also chairs the Presidential Youth Platform on Climate Change, “Green Samia”, which focuses on enhancing green opportunities for youth. She holds ambassadorships with international organisations, including embassies, UN-IOM, UNEP, UNICEF, and other key players in the field.

Growing up in a Maasai community, she witnessed firsthand how deeply connected their lives are to nature. The Maasai way of life revolves around the land, water, and livestock, making climate variability a direct threat to livelihoods.

Ms Laurel saw how environmental degradation, deforestation, droughts, and water scarcity disproportionately affected women, who are often responsible for fetching water and ensuring household sustainability. These formative experiences moved her to seek ways to uplift her community and others like it across the country.

Over time, she became deeply aware of how climate change exacerbates existing inequalities, particularly for women and youth. "Seeing the struggles of my community and others like it fuelled my passion to act," she says.

This led her to establish Climate Hub Tanzania, where she works to empower young people and women with green solutions, such as eco-friendly briquette production, to combat environmental challenges while promoting sustainable livelihoods.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Health Sciences from Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (MUHAS) in Tanzania and is looking forward to doing her master’s in Environment and Climate Change this year at the World’s Top Universities.

Her career journey into environmental advocacy began in her early years when she was elected as a student leader for her efforts in maintaining a clean school garden.

Ms Luarel says that career guidance is crucial in helping individuals make informed decisions about their professional paths. It provides direction, confidence, and access to opportunities that align with one’s skills and passions.

"Many young people struggle with finding careers that truly fulfil them, and I believe mentorship and career counselling can bridge that gap. While I am not yet a mother, I recognise the importance of work-life balance. For women juggling family and careers, setting priorities, having a strong support system, and embracing time management strategies are key to thriving in both areas," she says.

This year’s theme resonates deeply with her because it speaks to the urgency of amplifying women’s contributions across all sectors. Women are already leading change, but structural barriers still slow them down.

To truly “accelerate her impact”, we need policies that promote gender equity, access to resources, and platforms that amplify women’s voices. "Through my work in climate action, I ensure that young women, especially in rural areas, have access to knowledge and opportunities that allow them to create meaningful impact,” she says.

Ms Laurel said mentorship is a core part of her work. Through Climate Hub Tanzania, she has mentored over 100 young women in green entrepreneurship, climate leadership, and advocacy. Many of them have successfully started their eco-friendly briquette businesses and environmental initiatives.

"I also support women in leadership by guiding them on policy advocacy, public speaking, and networking to ensure their voices are heard in climate decision-making spaces," she explains.

According to her, women face multiple barriers to leadership, including gender biases, lack of mentorship, limited access to resources, and societal expectations that often prioritise male leadership.

In the climate sector, women are frequently under-represented in high-level decision-making despite being disproportionately affected by climate change. Breaking these barriers requires creating inclusive policies, fostering women-led networks, and actively challenging outdated norms that hinder women’s progress.

She urged women aspiring for leadership not to wait for opportunities but to create. “Believe in yourself and your vision; confidence is key. Seek mentorship and build a strong support network. Continuously invest in your skills; knowledge is power. Speak up and take up space, even when it’s uncomfortable, and start where you are. Leadership is not just about title; it’s about making an impact in your community,” she said.

Her role model: “Wangari Maathai, the late Kenyan environmentalist and Nobel Laureate. Her dedication to environmental conservation, women’s empowerment, and grassroots activism has been a guiding light for my work. She proved that one woman’s determination could spark a movement, and her legacy continues to inspire me to push for sustainable and inclusive solutions in climate action,” Laurel explains.

Ms Laurel has been a keynote speaker at various high-level events, notably the United Nations Water Conference 2023 at the UN General Assembly in New York and the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, where she discussed the role of inclusive climate and healthy environmental policies for young people. Her passion for the cause resonated with many, encouraging a new generation of activists to engage in meaningful dialogue and action. As she continues to advocate for change, Laurel remains a beacon of hope, reminding us all that collective efforts can lead to significant progress in combating climate change.

At the East African Just Transition Summit 2023, she spoke alongside fellow climate actors.

Additionally, she has moderated sessions at COP27 in Egypt and COP28 in Dubai, alongside WHO, the Rockefeller Foundation, AU, UNICEF Africa, UN-IOM, UNEP, and the Tanzania Pavilion. There, she led the Tanzanian youth delegation and engaged in a conversation with the president of Tanzania on behalf of the youth. Most recently, she was a speaker at the 2024 Global Forum on Migration and Development, where she received a special invite from the presidency to chair the summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

Also, she was a high-level panellist at the Mkapa Foundation Summit 2024 in Tanzania, discussing the HNAP 2024-2025. Laurel has also served as the guest of honour at several national events and has taken on executive roles in various climate camps.

Her work has taken her to over 16 destinations worldwide, where she has spoken truth to power, advocated for youth and children’s rights, and received numerous awards.

These experiences have honed her public speaking skills and expanded her network.

As the founder of ‘Climate Hub Tanzania’, a non-profit organisation focused on meaningful youth engagement in climate change and environmental health, Ms Laurel has successfully mobilised resources to support a wide range of activities and capacity-building initiatives for young people across the country.

She also serves as the Climate Youth Envoy for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Youth Forum, where she heads the Climate Change and Environment Cluster. In this role, she represents youth voices on climate change issues across the 16 member states. Ms Laurel is passionate about leadership.



