RISING WOMAN 2025: Lucy Magembe: Leading the green revolution in a male-dominated field

In a world where environmental conservation remains a male-dominated field, Lucy Magembe, the Country Director for The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Tanzania, stands as a beacon of resilience and inspiration.

Her journey from a young girl fascinated by the pristine waters of Coco Beach to a leader shaping national and global conservation efforts is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and purpose.

Lucy’s love for the environment began at an early age.

Raised near Coco Beach in Dar es Salaam, she developed a deep appreciation for the ocean and its delicate ecosystems.

“The need to ensure my children can enjoy the crystal-clear warm waters and pristine white sands off Oysterbay, now famously known as Coco Beach, is what inspired me to pursue a career in environmental conservation,” she recalls.

Witnessing the decline of this once-thriving coastal paradise strengthened her resolve.

The destruction of marine habitats and loss of biodiversity pushed her to seek solutions.

She pursued marine sciences at the University of Dar es Salaam and soon found herself at the forefront of conservation efforts.

“My initial interventions included supporting the establishment of Mafia Island Marine Park and the Menai Bay Conservation Area in Zanzibar.

Both are now thriving, but there’s still much to be done,” she says.

Breaking into leadership as a woman in conservation has not been without challenges.

“Conservation jobs, particularly leadership roles, have historically been dominated by men,” Lucy acknowledges.

“There were times when I felt the need to over-prepare for meetings just to ensure I fit in and represented women well.” However, her ascent to the top was propelled by a supportive network.

“I’ve been mentored and sponsored by some of the most accomplished leaders within and outside TNC, who made me more visible and helped me grow in competence, confidence, and credibility.” TNC’s Women in Nature (WIN) programme also played a pivotal role in her leadership journey.

“Hearing from leaders like Joyce Msuya and Ivonne Higuero inspired me to take on more challenging roles.

These experiences empowered me to believe that women can lead and thrive in conservation.” Under Lucy’s leadership, TNC has made significant strides in conservation across Tanzania.

The organisation’s efforts have led to the protection of vast landscapes and marine ecosystems, positively impacting both nature and communities.

From 2020 to 2024, TNC’s projects have benefited over 50,000 people through climate adaptation initiatives, secured land rights for nearly 250,000 individuals, improved management of 786,000 hectares of land and 78,000 hectares of ocean, and enhanced sustainable economic opportunities for over 227,000 people.

Among the flagship programmes under her leadership is the Tuungane Project, which integrates conservation with community development.

“We’ve planted 10 million trees, restored 800,000 native trees, and established over 70 micro-lending groups for women entrepreneurs,” Lucy explains.

The programme has also supported the education of 160 girls annually, ensuring they have access to learning opportunities and leadership training.

Championing gender inclusion in conservation For Lucy, empowering women in conservation is not just a goal—it’s a necessity.

“Studies show that conservation outcomes improve when both men and women participate.

Yet, many barriers still hinder women from taking up leadership roles,” she notes.

TNC actively addresses these challenges by conducting gender analyses, leadership training, and sensitisation programmes.

The impact is evident.

“In Mandakerenge village, women now hold 50 percent of leadership positions at the sub-village level.

This increases their influence in decision-making on natural resource management,” Lucy proudly shares.

Balancing a demanding career with family life has been one of Lucy’s greatest challenges.

“Conservation work often requires extensive travel to remote areas.

That, coupled with long hours at work, meant spending a lot of time away from my family,” she admits.

“I compensated for lost time by being intentional about quality time with my loved ones.” She credits TNC’s work-life balance policies for supporting women in leadership.

“The ability to work from home when needed and the organisation’s ‘WE CARE’ culture have made a significant difference.” Lucy’s message to young women aspiring to join the conservation field is clear: “The environmental sector is vast and full of opportunities.

Whether you’re interested in ecology, environmental law, policy, finance, or advocacy, there’s a place for you.” She emphasises that conservation is more than just protecting wildlife—it’s about ensuring a sustainable future for all.

“Women have always been nurturers and caretakers.

That role extends to conservation.

We need more women to step up, lead, and drive change.” A legacy of sustainability and leadership Looking ahead, Lucy envisions a Tanzania where conservation and economic prosperity go hand in hand.

“I dream of a country where conservation protects our natural wonders while improving people’s lives.

Sustainable funding for conservation efforts is critical, and I hope to contribute to establishing lasting financial mechanisms to support these initiatives.” Her legacy, however, goes beyond conservation.

“I hope to see more women rising to senior leadership roles in this sector.

If I can mentor and sponsor at least two Tanzanian female conservationists to achieve that, I will consider my mission accomplished.” Lucy Magembe’s journey is a powerful narrative of resilience, leadership, and the impact of women in conservation.

She has not only shattered glass ceilings but is also paving the way for future generations of women to lead in environmental protection.

Her story is a testament to what is possible when passion meets purpose—and when women rise to lead in spaces once deemed inaccessible to them.



