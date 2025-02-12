RISING WOMAN 2025: We are our own makers, says Siael

Siael Macha, a digital transformation expert said despite challenges in the digital world she rose to the position of Head of Digital at Mwananchi Communication because of her insatiable drive for creating impactful change in the dynamic digital world.

Explaining, she said as the Head of Digital at Mwananchi Communication, she stands at the intersection of innovation and strategy, reshaping businesses to flourish in an era where digital dominance is inevitable.

This is according to her, in this year’s Rising Woman theme: Accelerating her impact

“My career started in the finance sector, where I developed a deep understanding of financial institutions and NGOs. But my true calling emerged when I discovered my passion for driving digital transformation, enabling businesses to soar in the modern, tech-driven marketplace,” she said.

Explaining, she said that her mission is to bridge the gap between traditional models and revolutionary digital solutions, igniting operational efficiency while fostering sustainability.

“I guide teams to embrace change, adapt, and thrive, ensuring that every organization stays ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world,” she said.

Explaining about her career advancement from finance to leading the digital frontier at Mwananchi Communication, she said she played a key role in spearheading transformative initiatives that redefine digital strategies and bolster growth.

On digital transformation projects, she said she has successfully implemented groundbreaking digital solutions across a variety of organizations, optimizing processes, enhancing customer experiences, and accelerating operational efficiency.

“My rich background across finance, NGOs, and media has equipped me with versatile insights and innovative approaches to digital transformation, allowing me to create strategies that work across industries.” She said.

She noted that her expertise in finance informs her approach to digital transformation, ensuring that sustainability, efficiency, and robust financial practices are embedded in every digital initiative.

On networking and collaboration, she said she has built a strong professional network, forming valuable relationships that foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and growth across industries.

‘As a mentor, I inspire teams to embrace the power of digital tools and strategies, nurturing a culture of innovation and adaptability that drives success,” she said.

She said that she is committed to staying ahead of the curve, always learning and evolving with the ever-changing digital landscape to empower teams and organizations to flourish.

According to her, every success has its own challenges, and she notes that the digital transformation process also faced its hurdles. “I’ve encountered resistance to change, skill gaps, and resource limitations, but each challenge has been a catalyst for growth and innovation,” she said.

Therefore, she said that she developed the art of balancing tradition with innovation by finding harmony between established practices and cutting-edge technology, which is crucial in today’s fast-paced environment. “I excel at guiding teams through this delicate balance, ensuring both continuity and innovation,” she said.

Explaining, she said the rapid pace of technological change demands constant vigilance by staying on top of trends, ensuring that the organization remains competitive, adaptable, and ahead of the technological curve.

“I believe in tangible results, developing effective metrics to track the success of digital initiatives and ensuring that their value is clear to all stakeholders,” she said.

She explained the importance of cross-department collaboration, especially as digital transformation requires a holistic approach. Therefore, she said that she facilitates collaboration across departments, ensuring digital strategies align seamlessly with overall business goals.

On cultural shifts, she said that leading a digital-first culture within an organization takes determination, persistence, and a vision to transform traditional mindsets into agile, forward-thinking digital champions.

In a nutshell, she notes that every career path is unique, where one needs to embrace their experiences, learn from every challenge, and recognize that setbacks are often the first step to growth.

On her aspirations, she said that to be successful, every leader must continue learning and constantly evolve their skills and perspectives to stay ahead in an ever-evolving landscape. She notes that it’s also important to build a support network by surrounding oneself with mentors and peers who inspire and challenge them. “A strong network provides the guidance and resources needed to succeed,” she said.

She inspires other women to be confident in their voices because their ideas and perspectives are valuable. “They should not shy away from sharing them. Confidence in their vision can unlock incredible opportunities,” she said.

“Success is not just about professional achievement. Maintaining a healthy work-life balance is essential for sustained growth and happiness in all aspects of life,” she said.

Further noting that it’s imperative to take risks by stepping outside your comfort zone, which can lead to remarkable growth.

Further noting that a leader needs to have empathy and kindness is essential. “The success of your team is just as important as your individual goals; uplift others along the way,” she said.

She notes that it’s imperative to embrace calculated risks to discover new possibilities, seize new opportunities, recognize one’s own achievements, and proactively seek recognition.

She notes that it’s imperative to balance by striving for success, but always prioritize your health and personal life because a balanced approach brings long-term fulfillment and sustainability.

She stressed clear goals and staying focused on where one wants to go because a well-defined vision motivates one to take the necessary steps to achieve it. A