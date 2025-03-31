RISING WOMAN 2025: Women breaking barriers in mining: Stories from Geita Gold Mining Ltd

Geita. It would not have been a fitting end to the fifth edition of The Citizen Rising Woman without honouring women in the mining sector.

Here, we share the inspiring journeys of three women working at Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML).

Rachel Maghalla: Pioneering the use of GIS in mining



Rachel Maghalla is a Geographical Information Systems (GIS) Coordinator in the Geology Department at GGML.

Her journey into the mining industry was fuelled by a deep passion for science and curiosity about how minerals are extracted from beneath the earth’s surface.

Growing up, she was always fascinated by mining operations and the sector’s role in transforming communities..

In her community, the idea of women working in mining was uncommon, but she firmly believed women could make significant contributions to the industry.

As a GIS Coordinator, Rachel is responsible for providing accurate geological maps and spatial information that guide exploration and mining activities at GGML.

She compiles, analyses, and presents geological data to help geologists and engineers understand underground mineral deposits.

“My work plays a crucial role in identifying areas for drilling, outlining licence boundaries, and supporting the company in making informed decisions about exploration and mining projects..

It is a role that demands precision, accuracy, and collaboration with different departments to ensure GGML’s operations are based on reliable data,” says Rachel.

Reflecting on the challenges she has faced, Rachel highlights the lack of female representation as one of the biggest obstacles.

“It was intimidating to be in a male-dominated environment where women’s capabilities were often doubted. There was a perception that women could not perform technical jobs, particularly in geology..

However, I refused to let these stereotypes define me.

I focused on working hard, acquiring new skills, and consistently delivering high-quality work.

“She sought guidance from experienced colleagues and seized every opportunity to prove that women can excel in the mining sector.

Over time, her dedication was recognised, and she earned the trust and respect of her peers and supervisors.

On gender equality in mining, Rachel has witnessed positive transformations..

“When I first joined GGML, women were rare, especially in technical roles..

Today, more women are joining the mining workforce, and their contributions are being recognised and valued,” she says.

GGML has taken significant steps towards gender inclusion, offering equal opportunities to both men and women.

Women are now represented across various departments, from operations to leadership positions.

The company has also introduced mentorship programmes and female empowerment initiatives to encourage more women to pursue careers in mining.

“These changes give me hope that the future of women in mining is bright,” she concludes.





Happiness Mkembela: Driving change as a heavy equipment operator

Happiness Mkembela is a heavy equipment Operator at GGML, responsible for operating large machinery used to transport gold-bearing ore.

Her duties include operating and controlling heavy machinery efficiently and safely, monitoring machine performance and identifying faults, conducting daily inspections and minor maintenance of equipment and collaborating with engineers, safety officers, and team members to achieve production targets while adhering to safety protocols.

Before joining the mining industry, Happiness was a professional teacher in Kahama, Shinyanga region.

While there, she learnt about Barrick Gold Mine but was told that most workers were men due to the physically demanding nature of the job.

“As someone who loves challenges, I was motivated to prove that women could also work in mining.

When trainee positions were advertised in 2013, I applied and was selected, marking the start of my mining career,” she recalls.

Her decision to enter the mining sector was driven by its economic significance, community impact, and technological advancements.

She wanted to explore new opportunities and contribute to this critical industry.

However, the journey was not easy.

Gender inequality and limited access to job opportunities posed significant hurdles.

“Women often face societal and cultural barriers that hinder their participation in male-dominated industries like mining,” says Happiness.

To overcome these challenges, she focused on self-development by acquiring new skills through education and specialised women empowerment programmes.

She also built a strong professional network by connecting with other women in the sector to exchange experiences and learn from their journeys.

“Changing my mindset and believing in my capabilities was key to breaking these barriers and pursuing my career successfully,” she says.





Janeth Luponelo: A leader in mining geology

Janeth Luponelo is a Senior Manager for Geology at GGML and an accomplished geologist with over two decades of technical and managerial experience in mineral resource management.

She joined GGML in 2000 as a mine geologist and has since built an illustrious career.

In her current role, Janeth reports to the Operations Manager and oversees mine geology and exploration.

She manages open-pit and underground geology, brownfield exploration, resource evaluation, and other technical functions, ensuring alignment with Geita’s strategic objectives and Life of Mine (LOM) plan.

Beyond her technical expertise, Janeth has played a pivotal role in leadership..

She has served as a board member of the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) for the past six years, contributing her knowledge and experience to the development of Tanzania’s mining sector.

She is also a passionate mentor, actively inspiring and guiding young female professionals at GGML to pursue career growth opportunities in the mining industry.

The stories of Rachel, Happiness, and Janeth demonstrate the resilience and determination of women in the mining industry.

Despite facing gender biases, they have forged successful careers and are paving the way for future generations.

With companies like GGML championing gender inclusion and women’s empowerment, the future looks promising for women in mining.

Through mentorship, equal opportunities, and continued advocacy, more women will undoubtedly rise to leadership positions and make lasting contributions to the industry.