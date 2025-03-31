RISING WOMAN 2025: How Neema drives productivity with results-oriented strategies

Neema Nyangaramela is a highly accomplished, results-driven finance executive with over 22 years of experience in finance, leasing, and operations management.

She possesses extensive expertise across a diverse range of sectors, including startups, group companies, and international and regional organizations.

Currently, she serves as the Chief Lease Officer at PASS Leasing Co. Ltd, where she has played a pivotal role in driving the growth and profitability of the company’s agricultural equipment leasing operations.

Neema is dedicated to maintaining high employee retention rates while ensuring bottom-line profitability.

She has a proven track record of streamlining business operations to enhance growth, efficiency, and project sustainability.

Her leadership has been instrumental in developing and implementing financial controls, cost management strategies, and process improvements that enhance productivity and facilitate change management initiatives.

“Throughout my career, I have held several key leadership positions, served as the Deputy Managing Director at K-Finance Ltd, where I oversaw financial operations and strategic planning,” she says.

As the Group CFO at Bravo Group and Agricom Africa, she managed financial strategies that drove business expansion.

Her tenure as Deputy CEO & CFO at VisionFund Microfinance Bank saw her leading transformation projects, including the successful transition of VisionFund into a regulated deposit-taking institution and the deployment of innovative cashless banking solutions.

Neema’s extensive experience also includes roles such as Internal Audit Manager at SEDA and Internal Auditor & Loan Officer at NMB Bank.

In each of these roles, she contributed significantly to building and scaling financial institutions, implementing strategic growth initiatives, and leading critical transformation projects.

Her ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and spearhead innovative solutions has earned her a reputation as a leader in the finance and leasing sector.

“Beyond my corporate leadership, I am also a passionate advocate for financial inclusion, particularly for women entrepreneurs in the agribusiness sector,” she said.

She has designed and implemented tailored financing programs that provide women-led businesses with access to capital, modern agricultural equipment, and business development support.





The initiatives

I played a vital role in bridging the financial gap for women in agribusiness, empowering them to scale their businesses and improve rural livelihoods,” she says. Her work has not only facilitated economic growth but has also contributed to community development and poverty alleviation.

Neema’s strong leadership, communication, and stakeholder engagement skills have enabled her to build high-performing teams and foster productive collaborations across various levels of management.

She is recognised for her ability to align business goals with operational strategies, ensuring that companies achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

Academically, Neema holds an MBA from ESAMI/Maastricht School of Management (Netherlands), which has provided her with a strong foundation in global financial management and strategic business leadership.

She is also a Certified Public Accountant (ACPA – CPT), accredited by the National Board of Accountants and Auditors Tanzania.

Additionally, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Mzumbe University, further solidifying her expertise in financial management and corporate governance.

Her contributions to the finance and leasing industry have been widely acknowledged, making her a sought-after expert in her field.

She continues to inspire the next generation of finance professionals through mentorship and thought leadership, sharing her insights on financial inclusion, business strategy, and operational excellence.

As the Chief Lease Officer at PASS Leasing Co. Ltd, Neema remains committed to driving innovation in agricultural equipment leasing, ensuring that farmers and agribusinesses have access to the resources they need for sustainable growth.

Under her leadership, the company has expanded its market reach, improved operational efficiencies, and introduced groundbreaking leasing models that support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the agricultural sector.

Neema Nyangaramela’s career exemplifies resilience, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to financial empowerment.

Her ability to combine strategic vision with operational execution has made her a formidable force in the industry.

Whether leading high-impact financial projects, advocating for women’s economic empowerment, or driving business transformation, Neema continues to leave a lasting impact on the organizations she serves and the communities she supports.

“Looking ahead, I sees a future where financial accessibility is further expanded, particularly for underserved communities, it is my optimistic in dedicate to leveraging my expertise to create sustainable financial solutions that foster economic development and inclusive growth,” she says.





Supported by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation