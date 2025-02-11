RISING WOMAN 2025, Zourha: pioneering MCL’s digital content revolution

When discussing Mwananchi Communication Limited (MCL) journey into digital content creation, it’s impossible not to mention Ms Zourha Malisa, whose passion for the digital world began many years ago during her early days as a journalist.

Now the Managing Editor for Digital at MCL, Ms Malisa oversees all online content, ensuring that it not only captures the interests of readers but also adheres to journalistic ethics. Her current vision is to leverage the skills she gained during her university studies to make MCL a model for paid content.

While this shift is already underway, she acknowledges that it has not fully caught on yet due to the readership’s established culture, more work needs to be done in ensuring digital become the first in the company.

Ms Malisa began her journalism career at just 19 years old, volunteering for Majira Newspaper, where she covered court stories, entertainment, and more. Her dedication and hard work soon paid off, leading to a role as a producer at Times Radio, and later, a promotion to editor.

Driven by a desire for further opportunities and to build her digital expertise, she joined MCL six years ago as a Web Editor. She admits the transition from radio to the newspaper world wasn’t easy, but her belief in learning from those with experience helped her adapt with confidence.

“I believe in focusing on what you believe in and trusting the abilities of those you manage. This is what will help you succeed as a leader. As a woman, you must show your capabilities and prove you deserve your position,” she says. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism with a specialization in digital media and attended various training inside and outside the country on the same aspect.

Why is digital media so crucial now?

Ms Malisa shared that changing people’s mindsets about the future of digital media is no easy task. It was challenging at first to convince her colleagues of its importance, but over time, understanding has grown.

“Right now, everyone is doing digital, but it’s important to understand what type of digital content you’re offering and what your audience wants. Once you know that, you can deliver it. I am proud of how MCL has embraced this. We now understand the content our readers want, and we’re delivering just that,” she explained.

She also pointed out that creating quality content comes at a high cost, so content creators must conduct thorough research to know their audience’s needs. Without this, platforms won’t generate returns and risk failure.

“We researched to understand what our readers want. Now, we focus on educating them that quality content requires payment. We are proud of our progress and our place among the top content sellers online,” she emphasized.

Despite the massive opportunities available in the digital era, Ms Malisa doesn’t hesitate to advise fellow content creators to ensure they take all precautions and obey media ethics so that their content does not harm others. Like others, Malisa has experienced both joy and sadness. “I am very happy to see that digital content is now at the forefront of the minds and efforts of my colleagues, and I believe that in a few years, this company will be a leader in these matters.”

She cannot forget the time when Mwananchi platforms were banned by the government. She says this gave her a tough time, but she received advice from experienced people and learned more. “I will never forget those times; they were tough in my career, but the seniors held my hand and advised me that when challenges arise, they help you mature and learn more.”

Advice for other women.

Ms Malisa recognizes that women often face personal challenges, such as balancing family, work, and health issues, but insists that these should never be an excuse for sympathy or favoritism. “I face numerous challenges, but I always keep my focus on my work.”

Additionally, she mentioned that there are many opportunities around, and women should not allow others to discourage them or tell them they cannot seize these opportunities. “The key is to be confident about what you want and to work effectively once you get the chance.”