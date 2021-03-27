Rising woman: How Lina pursued her dream career as an all-round auditor

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Lina Ratansi has over 20 years of experience in audit and assurance services having handled clients in various sectors, including banking, insurance, donor-funded projects, public sector, manufacturing, industry and trading. Over the last five years, she has acquired extensive experience in direct and indirect taxation in Tanzania.

She is the Group Chief Executive at RSM in Eastern Africa,and the Partner in Charge of the Tanzania office. RSM is a network of audit, tax and consulting experts with offices all over the world. RSM is a mid-tier audit firm, which is currently 6th in global rankings. She is currently a member of National Board of Accountants and Auditors of Tanzania (NBAA) and the Institute of Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (ICPAK). She worked with PricewaterhouseCoopers and its predecessor firms for 14 years (2 of which were in the United Kingdom). In addition to managing an audit portfolio of multinational clients, Lina was in charge of the technical department at PricewaterhouseCoopers. She shares her journey in leadership with our readers.





What is your personal story? How have you got to where you are today in your leadership position?

I was born in Dar es Salaam. After my primary education, I went to study in India where for my first degree in Commerce. Having been away from my family for eight years. I returned to Dar es Salaam, started working as a management trainee and joined IFM to study for a Post-Graduate Diploma in Finance Management. In 1995, I completed my CPA (T) and won several awards for getting the highest scores in most subjects. I remember the Chief Guest for the graduation was our retired President Ali Hassan Mwinyi when he heard my name being nominated more than five times, he started laughing with the-then NBAA Executive Director, Mr Utouh, and asked if there were more awards in my name. He then recommended I stand beside the podium and take all the awards before returning to my seat. My mother was reluctant to let me study beyond my first degree and kept insisting I needed to get married in my early twenties. However, my father supported me and I was able to acquire the above qualifications. My spouse gave me equal opportunity to thrive at work and provided me with the necessary support to raise our daughters and take care of our home when I had to work long hours and travel frequently for audit engagements.





Did you always know where you wanted to be?

I had yearned to be a business leader initially but due to various circumstances, I chose the field of accountancy and qualified as a CPA (T) in 1995. Over the years I have worked in the accounting and auditing profession and in 2007 I set up our firm in Tanzania. I must say, taking the rein as GCE at RSM Eastern Africa has helped me achieve my objectives and live the values that were instilled in me at a young age by my parents





Can you tell us a little about those experiences? What has been the most vulnerable moment of your life or in your career?

When I joined the audit profession in 1993, there were no females who held the position of supervisors or above. For a good part of the late nineties I was one of the few female audit managers in one of the Big Four audit firms. It was intimidating at times to be in board rooms presenting audit reports to clients where all the board members were of the opposite gender. However, my mentors provided me with the guidance and support to continue to strive in the profession.

Having completed 14 years in the audit firm, I had the option of joining a multinational bank to take on a leadership position.

However, the urge and passion to make a difference to the accounting profession got the better of me and I decided to set up the accountancy practice in Tanzania





What is your leadership style? And how did you find out about it?

I have evolved as a leader over the years. During the initial years I was a task master and focused more on delivery and client satisfaction. Over the years, with insight on the various leadership styles I came across through my leadership journey at RSM, and through interaction with various leaders in Entrepreneurs’ Organisation, I have evolved whereby I coach, support and empower my team to become effective team leaders. I challenge my team where possible for their own development and growth and I have a knack for pushing each individual to reach their full potential and continue to motivate them to get the best out of them at all times. Many people may have struggled with finding a mentor or support to help them in their career journey.





Did you receive any form of support or mentoring as you moved along?

I was privileged in being mentored by some of the best professionals in the Big Four audit firm where I worked, without whom I would not be where I am today. I still look up to my mentors and speak to them regularly to get their insights.





You’re mentoring other women as well. What do you look out for before you commit to such a mentoring relationship with any person?

I give them equal opportunity to learn and grow in the profession. I believe given the opportunity and the support they require from time to time, women are capable of achieving their dreams and purpose. I have noted at times, due to pressure of work in the service industry, they do go through the dilemma of leaving and spending time with their family. Some mentoring and guidance and a bit of flexibility on the hours during early motherhood, gives them the confidence and comfort to keep striving.





What can women do to take these matters into their hands to change these situations?

I can only comment from my personal perspective. Having a father who believed I could study for as long as I desired - and having a spouse who supported me to thrive in the profession - helped me be where I am today. I would urge all women to set their goals high and commit to making themselves a success. I believe the sky is the limit for any being willing to make a difference in this situation





What do you think is the best strategy to sustain women empowerment initiatives to last for posterity?

Building self-esteem and confidence is key to sustain women empowerment along with boosting their decision making power. For marginalised women, getting seed capital to invest in a business venture would help them develop their self esteem and have financial independence.





You’re a very vibrant and bold leader. How did you develop this leadership confidence and voice?

I’ve always been a go-getter with a vibrant character. I guess these qualities were derived from my father, who in his early years was also a bold leader.

I was the so-called ‘son’ of my father - and he inspired me to dream big, be ambitious and persevere. He used to constantly remind me that nothing was impossible - saying ‘impossible’ meant ‘I Am Possible!’ The confidence and voice came as I mastered my skills continually and never shied away from work.

There were times when I had to put in double the efforts to prove to the leaders that I had the drive and the skills to progress within the organization. I did all this willingly.