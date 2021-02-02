Rising Woman: Kisarawe DC the epitome of women trailblazers in society

By Salome Gregory More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Every year, the world celebrates the impressive milestones, landmarks and victories set in place by women. March 8 has become a permanent, international marker for trail blazing women and we would not be doing justice to our readers by not acknowledging and celebrating our own.

Ms Jokate Mwegelo, the District Commissioner of Kisarawe, is the very epitome of a trail-blazing woman in our community.

She grew up in a stable, God-fearing home and has had her parents instil in her the virtues of servitude to others as well as leadership and hard work. She credits her home, church and school for the discipline she exudes today in all aspects of her life.

When asked, Ms Mwegelo says she believes that leadership is not just a million-dollar act. It is rather a service and a responsibility one has towards other’s well-being and best interest.

“We have to see ourselves in others,to make sure we don’t leave the place same way we found it, it is part of life and it is what we are called to be” she says.

“Growing up in a stable home that truly believes in sacrificing and investing in their children for them to have both a better today and tomorrow has been the beam that guides me in my leadership roles” she adds.

An inspirational woman in her own merit, Ms Jokate Mwegelo did have a good example to follow; her mother. Her mother was raised by a woman who never went to school yet worked hard to make sure that all her children were well educated. Ms Mwegelo’s mother was privileged enough to get to university and climb the professional ladder, a feat that inspired her young daughter to push for the stars too. Ms Mwegelo has always wanted to excel from a young age and as we watch in awe of her achievements, we also can’t help but be inspired to work hard as well. She has adopted a style of leadership in her line of work that she aims to be aspirational with to the young girls that look up to her.

“I aspire to be certain a type of figure within the district. I love to collaborate with different people, both within and outside the government” says Ms Mwegelo.

Through her many efforts and her hard work and resilience, she has been able to successfully partner with different stakeholders to bring about changes in her district, especially in the area of education for the girl child and creating better opportunities for girls in schools and career aspirations.

Through her leadership career, she says she has come to learn that the bigger your talent and vision, the harder the challenges you face. However, she does encourage you to keep your eye on the prize because in as much as these challenges are meant to break you, You have to be strong and resilient.

“I have always believed in God and he has enabled me to go through the storms,” she says of her own personal experience.





For the rising woman

“I think women have always been on the rise. I think we have always been there” she says. “It is simply a matter of how the media and society presents it. Women have always been on top in different areas in their homes, leading their families and this has moved from home to the offices” she adds.

Women, however, are missing a strong base from their homes to properly guide them at the community level. This demands that a woman take time away from home for her to be able to also rise while at work. That is not the kind of space, thinking and mentality that we should have in this day and era. We only need encouragement and balance as individuals as well as an accepting society. Women should be given enough time to grow as their counterparts are.

Sharing of responsibilities is very important and an important way of easing the burden on women’s shoulders and allows women to get into leadership roles and show their talents.

There is a wall to overcome. The same amount of awareness being given for women empowerment should also be given to men to make sure they understand where exactly they need to support women and how to do so. “I want to be remembered by how I changed lives and how I inspired them to become greater than their dreams were” says Ms Mwegelo. “To help them go beyond economic and academic limitations and inspire others to be great and not let their circumstances limit them” is the legacy Ms Mwegelo works hard to be able to leave behind some day.

Her advice to the young and upcoming generation is to be patient with yourself.

“I thought I was not doing enough. I felt pressured more times than I can count yet I had really big dreams” she says off her own experience in life. “I came to realise it is important to give yourself time and allow yourself to make mistakes. This will help you in future. Spend more time with your family. Everyone has her own journey so don’t try to copy someone else’s journey. Draw inspiration from your role model and always be the very best version of yourself”.

“I still struggle to get the right schedule for myself” she says. I do wake up very early and have some time with God and pray.

Life is all a balancing act. One has to find what makes them happy, what gives them money and what gives them peace and find a productive way to balance those three.

Be it exercise, a career, family or a hobby; there needs to be a balance of them all for there to be visible growth. As we celebrate women this year, let us remember that women are the backbone; not just of our communities but of our homes and they turn to gold everything they lay their hands on.

So, here’s to Kisarawe’s District Commissioner, Ms Mwegelo - and to all the women that get up every day ready to impact, make a change and leave a mark... CHEERS!



