Suzanne: No shortcuts to a productive, fulfilling career

By Rosemary Mirondo More by this Author

As the journey to keep honouring and recognising women in leadership continues, Rosemary Mirondo of The Citizen’s Rising Woman Initiative sat down with Suzanne Ndomba-Doran of the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE) whose vast experience in labour law as well as advocacy for employers is a well of knowledge.





Q: You started your career as an advocate, kindly tell us about your journey in the profession and what inspired you to be a legal practitioner.

A: I was trained to be a lawyer in Bangalore University India. After I graduated, at that time, the requirement was to do an internship for four months at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court and Office of the Attorney General.

The government paid an allowance for internship like what is done now under Internship and Apprenticeship Programmes. One day, while still doing my internship, among the advocates with cases present at the Court was Advocate Kaba Mpale Mpoki.

I boldly asked him if I could join his law firm to learn and even though he didn’t really want a legal officer, I gave him no choice and that afternoon, I went to his office and I worked as a volunteer there from 2006 to December 2007.

Advertisement

He then advised me to apply for a job as a State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney General. I got the job and worked for six years from 2008 to 2013 before I joined ATE.





What challenges did you encounter as a lawyer and at the DPPs office?

Not sure if they were challenges but the learning process was a bit tough. I remember when I first joined the Office of the Attorney General in 2008 I was under the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

I was stationed in Arusha and the first case assigned to me was of a man alleged to have killed a police officer while being arrested for another crime. He seemed to be of unsound mind and I was scared.

The Judge presiding the case understood that it was my first time in court let alone such a case. So as a lawyer you always have to be prepared thoroughly and informed or you may lose a case due to insufficient evidence.





Going back to ATE, what are your roles as the executive director?

ATE is an employer organisation and our mission is to advocate for conducive business environment for employers. We are registered with the Registrar of Trade Unions and Employers Association mandated under the Employment and Labour Relations Act.

We are a tripartite partner with the government and trade unions in all matters concerning employment and labour. So my role as the executive director is to make sure the employers voice is heard as well as advocate for conducive business environments.

We are a voice for employers and that is my job given by the Board of Directors to represent the members and of course run daily operations of ATE.





What lessons can you share that may inspire other women to reach the height of their success?

Women have to do what they have to do, no difference from a man, women have to be persistent, know their strength on what they are good at, learn from others and drive their agenda, man or woman.





What policy facilitation at ATE aims to encourage women to live their career dreams and reach their potentials?

We have a programme called Female Future and it works and aims to provide leadership skills to women to acquire higher positions including sitting in boards. We have trained 201 women since its launch in 2016.





What lessons shaped the career woman you are today?

Hard work. There are no short cuts and work smart to build your network. Be persistent in what you do; have mentors as well as a strong family support system. Learn to allow feedback, even the negative ones because they will build you. Don’t make excuses for anything, you are responsible for everything within your sphere.





What do you think should be done to increase more women at the tables of decision making?

We all should focus at making this possible. We should be consistent in improving laws and workplace policies to ensure women have mentors, to do away with stereotypes and to remove structural barriers.





You have served several positions in your career including commissioner for mediation and arbitration, board member of TAWA among many. What is the secret behind this success especially being a woman who has to juggle family and work responsibilities?

It is no secret that every woman is doing this and managing a lot of things at a time whether you are a working woman or a business woman. We are all doing something somewhere and managing a lot including families. You are a mother, a wife, aunt or sister with responsibilities like being an executive director, entrepreneur or CEO. The secret therefore is finding the right balance.





You are also a Female Future Alumni of a special programme by ATE in collaboration with Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and Eastern and Southern African Management Institute (Esami), please explain this to us.

Yes, I was in Cohort one of the Female Future Progamme immediately after it was launched in 2016 by President Samia Suluhu Hassan who was then the Vice President. The programme is adapted from Norway and its objective is to build the capacity of women in leadership, rhetoric and board competence in order for them to get into high positions including the boards.





Is the programme still on and what are your plans for this?

The programme is still on and it is getting stronger. We are now training parliamentarians and it has crossed over into Zanzibar. Our aim is to see that this programme reaches as many women in leadership as we can. We are also working on strengthening the Female Future Alumni so that it will have a ripple effect on other women as well as the community.

As is proven by many women before us, the lessons and emphasis on issues such as policy change continue to be stressed and echoed all around.

Likewise, it is important for career women to build certain muscles such as how they present themselves and be intentional in building their networks and networth.