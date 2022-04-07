Why learning, consistency crucial for growth: Vupe

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Women need the desire to constantly learn and improve themselves so as to become better in their various fields, so argues Public Service Social Security Fund’s (PSSSF) legal services director Vupe Ligate as she speaks to Mwananchi Communications Limited’s (MCL) Rising Woman Initiative.

A lawyer by profession, she has been working with the organisation since August, 2018 when the government of Tanzania decided to merge four pensions funds, including the PFF, where she was previously working.

The other funds were GEPF, PSPF and LAPF so as to form PSSSF. She is also an advocate of the High Court except and certified director and serves in various boards.

She did her secondary education Zanaki Secondary School in Dar es Salaam. After serving a year of National Service, she joined the University of Dar es Salaam where she graduated with LLB (Hons) in 1993.

In 2000, she joined University of Sussex in the United Kingdom for a Master’s degree in gender and development following a passion on women rights after volunteering and offering pro bono legal services with the Tanzania Women Lawyers Association (TAWLA) after office hours. She also practiced law with the Tanzania Legal Corporation before joining the social security sector in 2002.

Vupe says climbing up the leadership ladder was not an easy thig. It calls for commitment, dedication and constant learning and re-learning.

She explains that it started with her applying for the post of a senior legal counsel at the PPF.

“I always dreamed of advancng my career so as to do better. Lucky enough, I was successful and employed in October 2002. When my boss was appointed as the director general of the fund, I acted in his position for some time and after a short while the position was advertised and I applied alongside other candidates,” says Ligate.

She further added that her interview was successful and she was appointed by the board of trustees to be the director of legal services of the PPF from March 2006 until 2018. After the merger, she was also fortunate to be appointed as the director of legal services of the new Fund.

“Growing up, we all have ambitions and dreams to become someone. Along the way we find somethings that may cause us to change the way we dream about our goals, but we need to be consistent in what we have aimed at,” Vupe explaines.

So, According to Vupe, her dream was all about becoming a diplomat but, due to the influence of her parents, she changed the whole idea and became a different person.

“My parents advised me to pursue law and after thinking about it, I came to realise that given my academic orientation, it was a good idea. So, that’s how I ended up studying law at UDSM and have remained in the profession ever since,” she tells RisingWoman.

On whether she has faced any challenges that made her questio her choices, Vupe says: “I’ve come across several challenges in my profession, but none has ever made me question my decision to join the field. I try as much as I can to balance work and family matters so that none would suffer.”

Vupe shares some of the things that make her enjoy her work as a legal practitioner.

These include the years she spent volunteering by providing legal services to women in need.

“As a woman lawyer, I have worked with many a women in need, but also I have been mentoring my juniors, building them professionally. Also as a leader and a member of management in my organization, I’m part of the decision making forum of the Fund and have been able to provide legal advice in many operational aspects,” opens up Vupe.

“Whatever we do in our lives, we always need some motivation that helps us move on to success even in hard times. Each of us has a unique way that helps us be motivated.

“The things that keep us motivated are anchored in our belief systems. These do keep us motivated. When you strongly believe in something, it’s not easy for you to quit from it. Similarly if you trust in your dream, then even in the harder times, you won’t quit because your focus will be on the end results,” Vupe says.

Commenting on what the young professionals should focus on, Vupe suggests that they must keep on learning and cultivate the culture of learning and opening up to different possibilities in life instead of simply being rigid.

Responding to the question about the things that a person should do to become successful in life, Vupe says: “In my opinion, in order for one to be successful in life, you have to work hard to achieve your goals and never give up. Always trust in yourself and believe in God to guide you before you do anything.”

Commenting on the hurdles that women face in their journey to become leaders, she says: “The only factors that hinder women are the barriers like gender bias and stereotype, family responsibilities and institutions mind-set.”

From a point of view on how women can develop their leadership skills, Vupe insists that the only best way is to make sure that there are more leadership programmes at the workplace.

“Women can develop their leadership skills through workplace training where there is gender balance. It is also crucial to allow women to manage important assignments so that their work is recognized,” she narrates.

Vupe is of the conviction that for women leaders to bring about impactful changes, then they need to show resilience and high standards in how they live their professions on the daily basis.

She says in order to contain gender inequality in leadership roles in the country: “Supporting capable women so that they would take up more senior leadership roles, pushign for gender diversity in management and board compositions and consistently empowering women through coaching sessions are some of the things that are needed.”