Binti’s young star dazzles on and off the screen

When KyanIshaq Abdulaziz made his debut as a rising child star in the Tanzanian film, Binti, no one was fully prepared for the kind of talent that this 7-year-old will display.

Binti is a Swahili drama which takes us through the journey of four Tanzanian women: Tumaini, Angela, Stella and Rose who battle life while the society lacks the ability to recognize them.

In the film we get a chance to see KyanIshaq play the role of Chris, a unique boy with a cognitive disability whose father chose to send away to his grandmother against his mother’s wishes who chose to be with him.

Chris’ role is one of the best because it shows us that even here, we do have children that are talented in the film industry and given the chance, they can do great.

His mother Salma Kibene praised his football skills however, acting was as much of a surprise to her as it was for others that knew Kyan.

Kyan secured Chris’ role after pranking his mother and scaring her so good when he pretended to have lost consciousness. After that prank, his uncle took Kyan to Seko for the audition.

Seko didn’t think twice about giving Kyan the role because he wowed everyone during the audition.

When it comes to academics, Kyan is one of the best students which made it easier to communicate with his teachers whenever Kyan was needed on set.

Apart from acting, Kyan also enjoys football, an activity he usually goes out for with his father every day.

According to his mother, Kyan is expected to be featured in a new project in the near future thanks to the role of Chris in Binti which has opened many doors.

Kyan’s parents are one hundred percent ready for the future of their son because after the success of his first film they do expect more for him even though they will allow Kyan a chance to define how he wants to follow this acting dream.

“We have seen Kyan’s skill when it comes to acting and sports, but he is only seven which means there is still more room to dream and we will support him in whatever he wants to do,” said Kyan’s parents.

Kyan wants you to understand that, no matter how brilliant you are, you still need school so you can be able to negotiate and read contracts.

“School is the key to everything,” said KyanIshaq.