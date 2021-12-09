Teen author challenges youth to reach their potential

By Josephine Christopher More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. On Thursday, Tanzania celebrated its 60th independence anniversary, as part of the activities hundreds of young people have met in the city to discuss and learn how to utilise their talent and potential to succeed in life.

The event which was organised by teen author Doreen Ngemera brought together teenagers between 12 and 19-year old with the aim of giving a platform to learn from different experts in the field of education, investments, entrepreneurship and life skills.

Speaking during the event Ms Ngemera said they are bringing together these young people to inspire them through discussion and exchanging ideas on the major challenges that prevent them to effectively utilise their talents.

“We are here to spark interest in different areas and encourage young people not to sit down and do nothing,” she said.

Ngemera is 16 year old student and author of a book titled Alize Unlocked: Trauma Drama, and has been on the forefront in inspiring and driving fellow young people to unlock their potential.

Life coach Ms Grace Makani who founded a counselling company Grace Inc. Ltd was part of the discussion teaching young people how to use their talent to stand out, leave a legacy in the digital world.

“Self-discovery is important for young people, if they succeed in knowing themselves and exactly what they have inside, these young people will be able to make the right decisions in the course of their life,” said Makani.

Joseph Mramba, a 17 year old founder of Youth Investors Association was also able to share some insight on how the young generation can start growing their entrepreneurial mindset creating a better future for themselves.

“It is important for young people to start early entrepreneurial efforts, such as through small businesses, savings so that they can unlock their creativity and potential successes,” he said.