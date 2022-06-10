Zari hosts her lit all-white party in Nairobi

By Agencies More by this Author

It is that time of the year again, when the South Africa-based socialite Zari Hassan, aka Zari the boss lady, threw her second annual all-white party in Nairobi, Kenya.

The mother of five hosted the party at the city’s club this week and invited all her fans to attend.

“All the ballers in Nairobi get ready for an all-white experience at XS Millionaires club in Nairobi this Thursday (yesterday), June 9. I will be attending with other ballers, come let’s pop champagne together. See you on Thursday at XS millionaires club,” her announcement read.

The businesswoman hosted the party for the second time in Kenya, after her high-end event in August 2018 just a while after hosting a charity event dubbed Color Purple Concert in May.

At the time, she was in the company of Diamond Platnumz’s brother Romy Jons.

“In Nairobi on August 4 at the Mövenpick Hotel! Powered by the one and only in the game RJ the DJ behind the turn tables. Strictly white with a touch of gold,” she shared at the time

Coincidentally, her baby-daddy, Diamond Platnumz, is also in Nairobi