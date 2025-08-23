AAFP pledges constitutional obedience, good governance in 2025 Manifesto

Moshi. Good governance and constitutional obedience have sparked heated debate across mainstream and social media.

Recognising this, the Alliance for African Farmers Party (AAFP) has made it a central focus in its manifesto.

In nations that uphold good governance, the Constitution stands as the highest legal authority, requiring all laws and actions to align with it, as any law or conduct that contradicts the Constitution is null and void.

This principle safeguards its supremacy in defining the structure and limits of state authority and institutions.

Tanzania’s 1977 Constitution sets out the separation of powers: Parliament enacts laws, the Government implements them, and the Judiciary interprets them.

Constitutional obedience demands that all individuals, institutions, communities, and state or private actors comply.

No one may seize or retain power outside constitutional limits. Any such act is invalid and, in some countries, treated as treason.

Some legal experts argue the 1977 Constitution is not as defective as often claimed.

Instead, the gap lies in the absence of stronger provisions enforcing constitutional obedience.

For this reason, AAFP, in its 2025–2030 manifesto, pledges that if entrusted with leadership, it will pursue two key measures:

Ensure governance and administration comply with the Constitution, laws, regulations, guidelines, and ethics in delivering justice and services.

Guarantee the independence of the three arms of state: Parliament, Judiciary, and Government in serving the public.

Lawyers’ views

Moshi-based High Court advocate Patrick Paul said constitutional obedience is vital for a civilised society that values good governance and the rule of law.

“Separation of powers is the foundation of democracy. The Constitution must firmly secure this independence. Once safeguarded, obedience naturally sustains it,” he said.

“There can be no genuine separation of powers based on promises. It must be expressly enshrined, binding leaders by oath and accountability,” he added.

However, another High Court advocate, Roymax Membe from Dar es Salaam, said the current Constitution is not as flawed as portrayed by politicians, academics, and some lawyers.

“In my opinion, Tanzania’s weakness is ethics and values. Even if you governed with the Bible or the Quran, nothing would change without ethics and values,” said Mr Membe, who doubles as a former state prosecutor.

“My view is we must prioritise ethics and values. The Constitution is only a tool, not a solution to everything,” he added.

Farmers’ commitments

AAFP also promises in its manifesto to equip farmers with skills in research, markets, inputs, and improved seeds, alongside agricultural laboratories.

The party pledges that each ward will have a laboratory with experts and nurseries for quality seeds suited to local crops.

It further promises to ensure inputs reach farmers nationwide, regardless of disability or condition, on time and without discrimination. It vows to end reliance on hand hoes and rain-fed farming.

The party also undertakes to modernise agricultural infrastructure, equip farmers with tools to adapt to climate change, and guarantee markets for produce.

Free health insurance

Acknowledging weaknesses in healthcare, AAFP pledges to boost revenue collection from key sectors: energy, mining, natural resources, taxation, agriculture, and Trade, to improve infrastructure, supply medicines, and provide reliable services.

Most notably, it promises free health insurance for all citizens, employment for all qualified doctors, and universal medical coverage.

Land ownership

Since land is Tanzania’s key economic, social, and national resource, AAFP says its government will develop sustainable land use planning for present and future generations.

The party also pledges to ensure land is managed under laws passed by Parliament or the House of Representatives, with equality as the guiding principle.

This includes guaranteeing women equal rights with men to acquire, own, use, develop, and manage land.

Ownership will be restricted to Tanzanians, with foreigners accessing land only for investment or residential purposes.

“The right to own, use, develop, and preserve land for individuals or groups, including farmers, fishers, pastoralists, and miners, will be protected by law,” the manifesto states.

Clean energy

The manifesto emphasizes that clean and safe energy is essential for development and combating climate change caused by human activities.

Accordingly, the AAFP pledges that its government will diversify clean energy sources instead of relying mainly on hydropower.