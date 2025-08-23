Global star Ciara praises Diamond Platnumz as fans await the duo's much anticipated music release

The buzz surrounding Ciara’s new album CiCi has reached fever pitch, thanks to one of its most exciting surprises — her collaboration with Tanzania’s very own Diamond Platnumz.

The duo joined forces on Low, a cross-cultural love song that blends Ciara’s R&B roots with Diamond’s Swahili melodies and signature Bongo Flava rhythms.

Although Low did not appear on the standard 14-track edition of CiCi, released globally on August 22, 2025. Fans who caught live previews and social media snippets are convinced it will headline the upcoming deluxe version.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Ciara was full of praise for her East African collaborator. “Diamond is so dope,” she said, adding, “The vibe was just right. He brought so much energy and authenticity to the record. I love exploring new sounds and connecting with different cultures, and this song really feels special.”

For Diamond Platnumz, the project marks yet another milestone in his glittering career, having already featured alongside international giants such as Ne-Yo, Rick Ross, and Alicia Keys. For Ciara, it is proof of her embrace of global sounds and her celebration of cultural diversity.

Beyond the hype of Low, Ciara’s CiCi has already made waves as her first full-length release in five years. With heavyweight collaborations featuring Chris Brown (How We Roll), Tyga (Dance with Me), Lil Baby (Forever), and Busta Rhymes (Wassup), the album seamlessly fuses R&B, Afrobeats, and hip-hop — showcasing Ciara’s versatility and evolution as an artist.

Ciara has described the project as a “love letter” to her fans, with themes of love, strength, and growth woven throughout. “I’m in a new chapter of life as a woman, a mother, and a creative,” she explained.