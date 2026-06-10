12 killed, nine injured in Johannesburg mass shooting

Johannesburg. At least 12 people have been killed and nine others injured after gunmen opened fire in an informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg, South African police said.

The attack occurred late on Tuesday night when more than 10 suspects, believed to have arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, entered the settlement through different entrances and began shooting at residents at multiple locations before fleeing.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress at around 11:10 pm, while emergency medical teams were dispatched to assist the victims.

Eight men and three women were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man later died in hospital from his injuries.

The nine wounded victims were taken to various medical facilities for treatment.

Authorities have launched a manhunt for the suspects, while investigations into the motive behind the attack continue.

South Africa records one of the world’s highest murder rates, with about 60 people killed daily on average.