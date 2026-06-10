12 killed, nine injured in Johannesburg mass shooting

Johannesburg. At least 12 people have been killed and nine others injured after gunmen opened fire in an informal settlement in Cleveland, east of Johannesburg, South African police said.
The attack occurred late on Tuesday night when more than 10 suspects, believed to have arrived in a white Toyota Quantum, entered the settlement through different entrances and began shooting at residents at multiple locations before fleeing.
Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in progress at around 11:10 pm, while emergency medical teams were dispatched to assist the victims.